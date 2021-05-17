Kirill the thrill: Russian rookie Kaprizov big boost to Wild

He's not overly deferential, ranking second on the team in shots behind Kevin Fiala. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Kaprizov is also not so defined by the finesse of skating and stickhandling that he won't pursue and protect the puck with muscle and grit.

“You should see him with his shirt off. He's pretty chiseled,” linemate Ryan Hartman said. “He's strong and he can definitely stand up for himself, but ideally we’d like to be doing that for him.”

The Golden Knights went after Kaprizov on May 5, their most recent matchup, when Nicolas Hague hit him from behind in the first period.

While the rest of the Wild stormed to Kaprizov's defense in the ensuing shoving match, Zach Whitecloud charged him and wound up with a bloody nose after being wrestled to the ice. Kaprizov clearly didn't need the help. He scored two goals in the third period of that overtime loss.

“That's one of the things that I love about him,” Guerin said. “Can you play your best game when you're taking a lot of abuse? He can.”

The Wild, then led by general manager Chuck Fletcher, were able to nab Kaprizov in the fifth round in 2015 because of the common uncertainty of Russian prospects coming to the NHL in light of the KHL's prominence there.

Hailing from a small village outside of the industrial city of Novokuznetsk, more than 2,000 miles from Moscow, Kaprizov didn't expect to be drafted, finding out via text message as he readied for bed that night. He honored his commitment to the KHL but promised the Wild he'd come when he was finished, and Guerin made a trip to Russia a few months after getting the job in 2019 to further the relationship. He left with no doubt Kaprizov could handle the transition.

