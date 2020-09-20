Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings struggle again

Falling behind early has prevented the Vikings from controlling the flow with prized running back Dalvin Cook, and the turned-over defense has showed some concerning vulnerabilities up the middle and down the field.

“You kind of get off schedule,” Cook said, “and you don’t get the carries that you need.”

The Vikings were relying on stability to spur their offense in this virus-disrupted season. They lost the usual spring practice time to the pandemic, but so did every team. They watched offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski leave to take over as head coach in Cleveland, but Gary Kubiak was promoted to keep the same system in place. They traded dissatisfied wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, but they made LSU star Justin Jefferson a first-round draft pick.

Whether it's the rhythm with his young receivers, his primary play caller or his best deep threat, Cousins has clearly been missing something from the 2019 season that was his best as a pro and included his first career victory in the playoffs.

“It was just one of those days where we just couldn’t get anything going,” Cousins said. "It was a variety of reasons, so it’s hard to pin it on any one thing. That’s where you have a lot to learn from, then, when you watch the tape. We obviously need to be much, much better going forward.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0