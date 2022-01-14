Kirk Ferentz receives contract extension, Linderbaum declares for draft

Kirk Ferentz isn’t going anywhere soon other than back to work.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced Friday that the Hawkeyes’ football coach has signed off on a contract extension that will keep him on the job through the 2029 season.

Now preparing for his 24th season as Iowa’s football coach, Ferentz is the longest-tenured active football coach in the nation.

His new agreement, which he signed on New Year’s Eve and expires on Jan. 31, 2030, replaces a previous 10-year contract which ran through the 2025 season.

“Kirk’s consistent leadership and success over 23 years has been amazing and appreciated as he has led our football program in a first-class manner,’’ Barta said in a statement announcing the agreement.

“His success over the past 23 years speaks for itself. He is an asset to the University of Iowa and our athletics department as a whole. The foundation of his program is strong and the future looks bright.’’

Iowa recently completed a 10-4 season, winning the Big Ten West Division title and just the 10th time in school history the Hawkeyes have won that many games in a year.

With just four years remaining on the existing contract and recruiting questions about how long the 66-year-old coach planned to remain on the job, Barta said in November that he planned to visit with Ferentz about a contract extension once the regular season ended.

Ferentz currently ranks fourth in Big Ten history with 178 career wins and 110 conference victories.

Ranked 23rd in the final Associated Press poll of the 2021 season, Iowa has now been ranked in the top 25 at the end of the season in four consecutive years, the second-longest streak in program history.

“Over his three decades with Iowa, coach Ferentz has led our football program with tremendous success and integrity, showcasing how athletics can be an enriching experience for our student-athletes and a corridor for many to learn about our remarkable university,’’ University of Iowa president Barb Wilson said in a statement.

“This contract reflects our commitment to Kirk and Mary (Ferentz) as members of our Hawkeye family.’’

Ferentz’s annual compensation in his new contract will be $7 million, including a base salary of $500,000, $5.5 million in supplemental compensation and a $1 million longevity bonus.

Under terms of his previous contract, Ferentz was originally set to be paid $5.93 million in the current fiscal year with a base salary of $5 million and an additional $925,000 in bonuses.

Linderbaum declares for draft

Tyler Linderbaum made it official Friday.

The consensus all-American center announced he will forgo his senior season of eligibility at Iowa and declared himself eligible for the 2022 NFL draft.

“These last four years have been nothing short of amazing,’’ Linderbaum wrote in announcing his decision on social media.

“Being able to play the game I love with the best teammates and coaches in front of the best fan base in the world has been a dream come true. I will forever be thankful for all of the love and support I have received over the last four years and truly could not imagine my time anywhere else.’’

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy as the top center in college football following his work as the anchor of the Hawkeyes’ offensive line during Iowa’s recently-completed 10-4 season.

The Big Ten offensive lineman of the year was also one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy and one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award in 2021 in addition to sweeping first-team all-American recognition from the Walter Camp Foundation, the Associated Press, Sporting News, the American Football Coaches Association and the Football Writers Association of America.

