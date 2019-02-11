In this file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray holds the Hesiman Trophy after winning the award in New York. Murray's locker remained empty on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in the spring training clubhouse of the Oakland Athletics, who say they are uncertain when or if the Heisman Trophy winner will report to the baseball team he signed with last summer. Billy Beane, Oakland’s executive vice president of baseball operation, said talks are continuing with Murray, who may drop baseball to pursue an NFL career.