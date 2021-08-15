Landlord finds herself pulled into renter's drama

DEAR ABBY: For years I have been continually excluded by my sister and my father. I always knew she was the favorite. I am the older sister. My sister, her family and my father and stepmother go out to dinner or lunch together once or twice a week. I have never been invited. The same is true with movies and other recreational activities. (I work two nights a week and every other Saturday. None of them work more than Monday through Friday -- and no nights.)

They have now announced they are all going on a cruise together. Although I was not invited, they were "kind" enough to ask me to watch their pets in their absence (seven dogs and three cats). Clearly, I am only good enough to be their babysitter. I have always had a hard time saying "no" to Dad about anything. When I was first asked about watching the animals, I did refuse. However, they are still telling everyone that I'm watching them. How can I tell them "no" and make it stick? Also, how do I go about letting go of the hurt feelings when I am excluded from everything in their lives? -- HURT AND FEELING LEFT OUT