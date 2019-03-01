In this file photo, Kyle Larson gets into his car during Daytona 500 auto race practice at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Larson says he personally apologized to team owner Rick Hendrick this week after jokingly suggesting during an interview that Hendrick Motorsports cheats. While the Chip Ganassi Racing star doesn’t plan to stop the opinionated honesty that earned him that catchy new nickname of Blunt and spawned a few accompanying memes, Larson also realizes his delivery can improve.