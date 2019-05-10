The reconstruction of the Nebraska men's basketball roster continued Friday with a player who will be eligible next season.
The only catch is when Shamiel Stevenson will actually be able to play.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pound guard-forward announced on social media Friday afternoon he was committed to Nebraska. The Huskers made Stevenson's signing official later in the day.
His commitment — on his first official visit since decommitting from Nevada — ended a six-month odyssey.
The Toronto native played four games with Pitt to start his sophomore season after the Panthers made an offseason coaching change, then transferred to Nevada in December, then decided to transfer again after Wolf Pack coach Eric Musselman left this spring to take the Arkansas job.
"It's been crazy," Stevenson said with a laugh.
Stevenson spent his freshman season at Pitt in 2017-18, averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while playing in 32 games and making 13 starts. He led the Panthers in field-goal percentage at 50.5 percent, and shot 37.5 percent from three-point range, and possesses a 6-foot-11 wingspan.
"My game is very all around. I can do anything — I can hit the open shot, I can shoot off the dribble, get to the rim, which is probably one of my biggest strengths," Stevenson said. "I can defend multiple positions, I can make plays for other people. So, an all-around game."
He committed at the end of his official visit to Lincoln, the end of a two-week stretch that had Husker coaches in contact with the forward nearly every day.
"Just getting to know me as a person, so we built a relationship. They showed me a lot of love, so that's where it started," Stevenson said. "That's where I was like, 'OK, these guys want me. They need me.'"
As of now, Stevenson would have to sit out the fall 2019 semester before being eligible beginning in late December of this year. He said he and Nebraska would start the process of applying for a waiver for immediate eligibility when he arrives on campus in June.
He figures to have a strong case after going through a pair of coaching changes in the last two postseasons.
"He brings a lot of versatility and physicality to our roster," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement. "With his size, strength and wingspan, Shamiel fits in perfectly in our system with his ability to play several positions. He also possesses the toughness and maturity needed to play in the Big Ten."
Stevenson played his high school ball at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, where he teamed with future first-round NBA Draft pick Deandre Ayton. He was rated as the No. 34 small forward in the 2017 class by 247Sports.
Now he's ready to settle in and move forward with his career.
"Just continue to improve every day, become the best player and athlete I can be, and stay healthy obvioulsy," Stevenson said of his goals. "Then ultimately just have a successful season. Just win. Winning is the most important thing."
Nebraska now has three open scholarships for 2019, pending Isaiah Roby's decision to turn pro or return to school.