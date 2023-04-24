Before Judge James Daane
Christian Joseph Leroy Waters, 19, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 14, 10 years prison.
Francisco Johnathan Tapia, 26, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced April 14, five years prison.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Chad Allan Hodgins, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 20, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Christina Daleen Morgan-Koehler, 42, Moville, Iowa, operating while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent person, serious injury by vehicle; sentenced April 14, 30 days jail for OWI, deferred judgment on remaining charges, four years probation.
Gaylan Johnston, 68, Salix, Iowa, aggravated domestic abuse assault; sentenced April 19, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Donald Dale Peters, 42, Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practice; sentenced April 17, deferred judgment, five years probation.
Ricco James Fourkiller, 31, Sioux City, willful injury causing bodily injury; sentenced April 21, five years prison.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Kasey Ray Lashum, 29, Homer, Nebraska, second-degree theft; sentence reconsidered April 21, changed from five years prison to five years prison suspended, three years probation.