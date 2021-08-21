Laurel-Concord-Coleridge thumps Homer as Haisch erupts on the ground

LAUREL, Neb. -- The first game of the season couldn’t have gone much better for senior running back Evan Haisch and the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge football team. From kickoff to the final whistle on Friday night against Homer, the Bears were in control.
On a warm and sunny evening in Laurel, the Bears crushed Homer, 62-0, as the Knights seemed to have no answer for L-C-C on either side of the ball.
Haisch had a dominant outing on the ground, finishing with four rushing touchdowns, and over 200 rushing yards.
Haisch was an All-Stater last season, after finishing with 1,823 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground, and he got back to his old ways immediately against the Knights.
Homer got the ball to start the game, but the Knights’ couldn’t move it against the Bears’ defense. After a three-and-out to start the game, the Knights punted it away to L-C-C.
On the first play of the season for the Bears’ offense, Haisch took the handoff and went 65 yards for a touchdown. After a two-point-conversion, L-C-C took an 8-0 lead.
The next drive for Homer went much the same way as the first, as the Knights’ offense went backwards, and punted the ball away on fourth-and-15. When L-C-C’s offense took the ball back, lightning struck for a second time, as Haisch took the ball again, and ran it 60 yards for a score.
After just two offensive snaps, Haisch had 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Bears’ head coach Alan Gottula, who moved up from an assistant role into the head job this past offseason after the departure of former Bears coach Patrick Arens, had high praise for his senior back.
For any coach, having a good running back is a big offensive boost. To have one of the state’s best, is a spectacular luxury.
“He runs hard, and he won’t go down,” Gottula said. “He squirms, he spins, he’s got a little bit of shimmy in him any more. He is almost the complete package. We didn’t throw him the ball, but he can catch the ball too. He is a weapon, there is no question.”
The game continued in much the same fashion throughout the remainder of the first half, with Homer’s offense unable to get as much as a first down against LCC’s solid defense, while the Bears seemingly scored touchdowns at will.
Haisch played a major part in the team’s third score of the game too, capping off the scoring drive with a nine-yard run into the endzone to give his squad a 24-0 advantage.
After another 3-and-out from the Homer offense, the Bears kicked off the second quarter with a 54-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Evan Schmitt to junior wide receiver Daniel Puppe. That play made it 32-0 in favor of L-C-C.
The Bears came close to another big touchdown run from Haisch on their fifth drive of the game, as Haisch ran the ball 30 yards to the endzone, but fumbled it away, and Homer took over possession. But after losing four yards on three plays, the Knights punted away again.
That Bears drive ended with a 10-yard touchdown run from Schmitt, as the Knights went up 40-0. Three plays later, they made it a 42-point lead, as senior Markus Martin tackled Homer quarterback Austin Baker in the end zone for a safety.
When the Bears got the ball back, they drove the ball 41 yards for a touchdown, with Haisch providing the 12 yard rushing score to give the home squad a 48-0 advantage just before the end of the first half.
At halftime, Haisch had 192 rushing yards.
“It feels great,” Haisch said. “We have a whole new line, and it was great to get them back out here. We know what we want to do with the ball, and I’m just impressed with my line, and what they did tonight. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am tonight.”
LCC added another touchdown on its second drive of the third quarter with a 53 yard touchdown pass to Puppe. After senior Deagan Puppe caught a pass for the 2-pt conversion, the Bears led it, 56-0.
The final score of the day for L-C-C came with 5:42 left in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Dylan Taylor ran it into the endzone on a quarterback keeper. The Bears couldn’t convert the two-point play however, and the team’s lead stayed at 62-0.
Late in the fourth quarter, Homer appeared to score its first touchdown of the game on a long run from senior wide receiver Jon Munoz, but the play was called back due to holding. In the final seconds of the game, the Knights had the ball at the one yard line, but the L-C-C defense held, and the Bears walked away with the shutout victory.
“Our defensive line played as well as expected, and they're going to get better,” Gottula said. “They’re going to get better. They really did some good things.”
For all the positives and post-game smiles, Gottula still sees room for the Bears to improve. A few mistakes on both sides of the ball, including some fumbles and penalties, will be addressed in the coming week.
"The kids played well, but like I told them out there, we've got to clean things up a little bit," Gottula said. "We had some penalties that got in the way, we took a couple touchdowns off the board, we had a turnover out there that took a touchdown down, and some mental errors."
The L-C-C defense held Baker to just 26 passing yards on 6-of-12 passing, while the Knight’s running backs combined for 30 yards on 27 carries.
L-C-C’s offense finished the game with 456 total yards. The Bears had 309 rushing yards on 41 carries, while Schmitt went 5-for-5 passing, for 147 yards.
But nobody had a bigger night than Haisch. With his spectacular 2020 in the rearview mirror, the Bears’ offensive stalwart now has a full season ahead of him to cement his place in the L-C-C record books.
After topping 1,800 yards last season, Haisch said that he wants 2,000 yards in 2021.
“He’s the real deal, there is no question about.” Gottula said.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge improved to 1-0 with the win over Homer, and will play next Friday at Wisner-Pilger.
Homer, which fell to 0-1, will play next Thursday night at Bloomfield.