Lawmakers laud Iowa’s nonpartisan redistricting process

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Like many of his colleagues, Sen. Bill Dotzler is generally supportive of the redistricting plan released by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency Thursday, but he has some concerns about his own Waterloo Senate district.

“This one is the most perplexing. It doesn’t make sense,” he said about the horseshoe-shaped District 30 that might put him in the same district as fellow Democrat Sen. Eric Giddens of Cedar Falls. Dotzler’s concern was that the new district might it fit the goal of compactness in constructing new district boundaries.

Fifty-four incumbents would find themselves in districts with at least one other incumbent under the first redistricting plan.

Lawmakers will meet in special session Oct. 5 to address the plan. If they don’t approve it — without changes — the LSA will draw a second plan.

“I’m going to go with whatever the first plan is, in my view, whether I like it or not,” Dotzler said. “I’ll just take it as it comes, I guess.”

“I believe in looking at the collective whole so I’m not going to say I wouldn’t vote for it even though I would say it isn’t the best for me,” the Waterloo Democrat said.

He’s not sure everyone will feel that way.