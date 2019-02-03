LAWTON, Iowa | Earlier in the season, Lawton-Bronson wasn’t able to finish a couple of close games.
In the opening game of the season, Gehlen Catholic came back from double-digits and forced overtime, beating the Eagles in the extra period.
In the Eagles next game, Kingsley-Pierson came back in the fourth quarter to beat Lawton-Bronson by two points. Then in December, the Eagles lost a two-point contest to Westwood.
Saturday’s Western Valley Conference tournament title game seemed to be playing out the same way. The Eagles’ 13-point lead against a two-loss OABCIG team, which came into the game unscathed in WVC play, was gone late. Cooper DeJean’s bucket with seven seconds left gave the Falcons a lead.
Lawton-Bronson coach Adam Benson called a timeout to set up a potential game-winning play. It didn’t go completely as planned, though.
Senior Max Fluent took the ball up the court and got a screen from Jonah Kollbaum. The Falcons defended Fluent well, who had to improvise. But he was able to get into the lane and his floater at the buzzer was good as Lawton-Bronson handed OA-BCIG its first WVC loss of the season, 60-59, for the tournament title.
“Watching them from afar and beat other conference teams and other schools and to be the team that finally got them, that was awesome,” Benson said. “Our kids' execution, especially in second quarter, was awesome. Our defense was very good in the first half. This last week, we were really good at it and it looked really good. Just to finally be that team to get them was awesome.”
Even though the Eagles took a couple of losses to open the season, the win on Saturday showed how far this team has come since then in what has been a successful season for Lawton-Bronson so far. After Saturday’s victory, the Eagles improved to 13-5 on the season. They’ve only lost three games since the back-to-back setbacks to open the season.
“We struggled in a few games where I thought we would compete better. We didn’t close out games early. Now we are figuring out how to close these games out,” Benson said. “When (OABCIG) took the lead on us, I was worried about us folding a bit when they took a lead but the kids fought back and kept answering. I hope we use this as a springboard knowing that we can play with good teams since we just beat a really good team.”
Benson credits just how well-rounded his team has become but he also says it starts with Fluent, who hit the game-winning shot. He finished with 16 points and is averaging 13.5 points this season.
“When we have good squads, we have one or two seniors that take over the team and will us to a win and this last week and a half, he’s totally done that,” Benson said. “One of my favorite things is in a timeout is when someone takes over and I can step back. Max has totally been that guy for us. He’s been tremendous.”
Fluent has had plenty of help. Junior Ben Thelander is averaging a double-double with 15.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Gavin DeJager is averaging 11.9 points per game and scored 18 points on Saturday.
“Ben has been consistent all season long with 12 to 13 double-doubles and Gavin is probably our best pure scorer. Jonah (Kollbaum) is a very good rim protector Connor Smith doesn’t have a lot of stats but he is taking care of the ball and for a sophomore to come in and run the point, he’s been phenomenal,” Benson said. “Then my three guys off the bench, Hayden Dahlhauser is one of our best on the ball defenders. Piper Krohn came back from a sprained ankle and has been good and Zach Verzani plays the four and five for us and has been good.”
Those eight all helped Lawton-Bronson pull off assistant coach Ken Rohmiller’s defensive game plan on Saturday. DeJean did finish with 36 points but Kaden Ladwig, who averages 17 points per game, was held to four points and Landon Ray, who averages 15 points, was held to eight.
“Ken’s defensive game plan was awesome. If those guys scored their average, then it’s not a ball game,” Benson said. “That’s totally Ken. He jumped over to our team after being with the girls team during their run. I hand him the keys to the junior varsity and his defensive game plan was great.”
Now Benson hopes this win shows the team that they can make a deep postseason run. He thinks its a tough district with Remsen St. Mary’s, Kingsley-Pierson and Woodbury Central.
But Benson has confidence in his team.
“I think we absolutely have a good chance to get out of our district,” Benson said. “I’ve already told the kids that this sets up like it did a few years ago when we made it to substate. But it will be a tough one.”