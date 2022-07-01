Layla is a pretty girl who loves to talk. That must be the husky in her! She knows sit, shake... View on PetFinder
A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine out of a Morningside restaurant. The store's current owners have posted on Facebook that the man has not been affiliated with the restaurant for some time
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
SIOUX CITY -- A Le Mars man who illegally possessed firearms, stored them for a convicted felon, and provided a false statement to a firearms …
Before Judge Tod Deck
Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half centu…
SIOUX CITY -- Superintendent Paul Gausman will end his 14-year tenure with the Sioux City Community School District this week.
According to a statement, the man got out of the passenger side of the Toyota, approached the woman and demanded her belongings while displaying a gun.
The Rock Island County Coroner has released the name of a man who died early Saturday at the hospital after being shot outside a Rock Island home.
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A new mixed-use commercial and apartment building is under construction in North Sioux City.
Opdahl has immune thrombocytopenia, and autoimmune disorder. She said it limits the activities she can do but has been in remission for three years. Since she has been restricted in the types of athletics she can do, it has pushed her to find other interests in life to follow.
