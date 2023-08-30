SIOUX CITY – The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority cannot confirm if the county's jail project will be completed on time, due to potential litigation and denied providing the county an update on the project.

The new county law enforcement center is slated to be complete by Sept. 14, but the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors believes that date will not be met.

Shane Albrecht, with the Baker Group, the project consultant, said he was unable to provide an update on the project schedule due to conversations with Stinson LLP of Kansas City, Missouri, who is representing the authority for legal services related to "construction and real estate matters."

Board of Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung asked the LEC Authority to give an update to the board during its regular meeting on Tuesday. He asked for an update on the construction progress, financials and contractor timeline. The county has not received a public update on the project in 2023.

No one with the authority or the Baker Group attended the meeting, despite the advance notice and the authority having a meeting in the same building just 90 minutes before.

"Now we wait for an update on a project that has been delayed and we are not sure of the progress or updates. We are only two weeks out," Ung said. "It is unfortunately a wrinkle in the process and a disservice that the board is forced to have this discussion by itself."

Potential delay in the project

Ung said the board has no idea if the project is delayed or how long it could potentially be delayed. He said the board members have all heard rumored dates of completion, but those dates vary drastically.

Supervisor Dan Bittinger said City of Sioux City employees told him it would be January. Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz said that based on his experience; he believe the project will not be done on time. Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said he asked a month ago for a timeline update and has still not received one. He said the authority was advised by legal counsel not to discuss a completion date.

"If it's a delay, just come out and say it," Supervisor Keith Radig said. He further asked the board to consider appointing a supervisor to the authority to get more regular updates on the project. Ung said Supervisor Mark Nelson is the only individual on the Board of Supervisors who would be able to join the authority, due to his residence outside the city limits.

Currently, Supervisor Mark Nelson attends the meeting as the county board's liaison but is unable to receive substantive updates outside of what the public receives. The authority is led by Ron Wieck and its members also include Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore and former County Supervisor Rocky De Witt. De Witt serves as the county's appointee. No decisions were made on the subject on Tuesday.

Cost of delays in the project

If the contractor is not able to complete construction by Sept. 14 there would be a loss of $15,000 a day at the minimum, based on the loss of the revenue for housing 150 federal inmates per day, Albrecht said in March. He added there would be additional costs to the county such as various contracts and staffing expenses.

Sheehan said the department signed an agreement with the U.S. Marshal Service on Tuesday to house the federal inmates, effective Sept. 1. He said they expect to house roughly 75 federal inmates a day, for a total of around $220,000 a month in revenue, with additional revenue expected from transporting the prisoners.

"We don't have room in the facility we're in right now," Sheehan said. Currently, the jail can only house five to 10 federal inmates.

The county has budgeted $1.2 million in revenues for the current fiscal year through June 2024 from the federal inmates. The construction agreement with the project's general contractor, Hausmann Construction, contains provisions for lost revenue, Ung said.

Potential litigation

On March 17 the LEC Authority approved a letter of engagement with Stinson LLP of Kansas City, Missouri to represent them in potential completion date problems.

Albrecht said at the time Baker Group has worked with Stinson in the past and encouraged the authority to proceed in case problems were to occur with the construction timeline. Wieck previously said the authority and Baker Group are working with Hausmann Construction to ensure the timeline is met.

Tuesday afternoon, the authority had a closed session with Stinson Attorney Brian Sobczyk, citing Iowa Code chapter 21.5. The agenda did not state specifically what subsection the closed session was for.

Albrecht clarified it was subsection "C," which states "To discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation."

Project update

The Law Enforcement Center Authority did have a project update during their monthly meeting earlier that day, sharing the progress so far and reviewing what is left to complete. Part of the conversation included notice that a punchlist walkthrough will occur Sept. 12.

Albrecht said carpet is going down in many areas throughout the building, benches are being installed in the court areas, two of the three air handlers are running with the last one expected online within two or three weeks, kitchen equipment is being installed, the cells are hooked up and more.

Move-in timeline

Sheehan said there is a 30-day window after the substantial completion date for the final checklist to be completed. He said the sheriff's office will not begin moving in until after that checklist is complete.

If the project was completed Sept. 14, it would be at least six weeks before the sheriff's department would begin moving into the new facility, Sheehan said. He said they were hoping to be moved in before Thanksgiving.

Sheehan said the department is hoping to move in sometime in December now.

The cost of the project and other challenges

Woodbury County voters passed a $50.3 million bond issue in March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, the low bid for the main construction phase came in well above estimates at $58.4 million from Lincoln-based Hausmann Construction. With change orders throughout the project, the main construction cost is estimated at just over $60.8 million.

Counting other additional expenses, the project cost stands at $69 million. The new total estimate includes design fees, project management fees, land purchases, bond costs, project change orders and site preparation.

The 122,000-square foot jail will hold up to 448 inmates, nearly double the roughly 234 inmate-capacity for the current aging facility, located across the street from the county courthouse. The new Law Enforcement Center will also have separate offices for the county sheriff and county attorney, plus five courtrooms.

In January 2022, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan alerted the board that an additional $1.3 million annually would be needed to staff the new jail.

Currently, the jail is operating with 65 staff members, including correctional officers and administration. This costs the county $3.34 million each year. The 18 new employees will add $1.3 million in salaries.

When the jail project was initially pitched to the community, it was said no additional staff would be needed. Sheehan said one decision that led to needing additional staff was stacking the jail cell pods to save roughly $1 million.

In October 2022, six precast concrete walls fell and broke due to high winds. All the panels needed to be replaced, but Albrecht said it did not add any costs to the project nor create any delays.

Radig said there have been many pieces of bad news that the county has not been able to control surrounding the project, and this timeline issue is another problem out of the board's control.

The authority has a visitation policy in place for the construction site. Visitors must have 10-hour OSHA training, Hausmann Construction training and prior approval to visit by the sheriff's office, the authority and Hausmann Construction. Visitors are also required to leave cell phones in the Hausmann Construction on-site trailer.

Wieck said allowing people to visit the building is both a security concern and requires them to pull the Hausmann Construction staff off their work to guide the tours. Members of the Board of Supervisors as well as other individuals set to go to work in the new building have been unable to tour the site due to the policy.