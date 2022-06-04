 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEDET, EXPLORERS SHUT OUT RAILCATS

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers take the opening game of a three game series from the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 5-0.

The Explorers’ offense kicked off with a Gabe Snyder solo shot in the second to go ahead 1-0.

The X’s continued to roll in the third with John Anthon scoring on Nick Franklin’s RBI single to go ahead 2-0. Franklin added another RBI single in the fifth to push the X’s lead to 3-0. And a two-run single off the bat of Chase Harris in the sixth finished off the X’s offensive output for the night, 5-0. 

Patrick Ledet (1-0) walks away with the win. He tossed seven scoreless innings, and surrendered only three hits and three walks, with four strikeouts.

John Sheaks (1-2) took the loss. He threw five and one-third innings, gave up seven hits, four runs, three earned, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Sioux City’s bullpen of Kevin Lenik and Tyler Koch combined for two scoreless innings to preserve the shutout.

The Explorers and Railcats meet up again on Saturday, with first pitch at 6:05. The X’s starting pitcher for tomorrow has yet to be announced. The Railcats will have right-handed pitcher Adam Heidenfelder (1-2, 3.29) on the bump.

