2022 RAGBRAI to kick off in Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF -- When Sergeant Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel woke up and checked his email on Saturday morning, he had at least a 150 unread messages in his inbox. Almost all of them related to news from Friday night.

Organizers for the 49th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced on Friday night that the cross-state ride would kick off in Sergeant Bluff on July 23 and go through Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City, West Union and Lansing.

Winkel, who worked as an event co-chair when RAGBRAI went through Sergeant Bluff in 2006, said town planners had to do months of prep work before the announcement and were thrilled when they learned they'd be hosting.

"We’re honored as a community to be selected in a competitive process," Winkel said. Though Sergeant Bluff specifically is hosting part of this year's RAGBRAI, Winkel made sure to say that the event will be a boon for all of Siouxland and not just his town.

This will be the second straight year that RAGBRAI has gotten going in Siouxland.

Day one of the 2021 ride kicked off with an 83.8-mile route that started in Le Mars and concluded in Sac City. Though temperatures were in the 90s, event organizers said at the time they expected more than 20,000 total cyclists to come out following the 2020 event's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another big stop for 2021 RAGBRAI riders was Cherokee, Iowa, a town of a little under 5,000 people and the seat of Cherokee County. In Cherokee, cyclists took a break to get out of the sun and enjoy the town, the other riders, and the numerous food, drink and merch vendors.

During the first RAGBRAI in 1973, organizers Donald Kaul and John Karras, writers for the Des Moines Register and Tribune, wanted to see the state from their readers' perspective, according to “The History of RAGBRAI,” a brochure about the ride created in 2005. The first ride, held Aug. 26-31, took participants from Sioux City to Davenport by way of Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines and Williamsburg. Approximately 300 people showed up for the first day’s ride, with 114 completing the ride that day.

The 2022 ride will cover about 430 miles from west to east. The day four stretch from Emmetsburg to Mason City will cover 100 miles and is meant to honor co-founder John Karras who passed away in November at age 91. Before things get going, Winkel said Sergeant Bluff will need to get all of the volunteers it needs signed up and have requisite committees formed. He then added that there are plans for at least two concerts for folks of all ages.

"It’ll be a very busy time for us from now until sometime around July 20th," Winkel said.

For more information go to https://ragbrai.com.

