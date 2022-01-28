Army veteran of 20 years seeks to record composition he created while deployed

Spencer Beatty's compositions give a glimpse into his inner thoughts and emotions. They've popped into his head unannounced over the years, music paired with what he was seeing at the time or a dream he just woke up from.

The music that would become "Coming Home — A Journey of Healing through Music" came to him on a night in Kabul more than 10 years ago, at one of the hardest points in his struggle with the constant stress of Army deployment and being away from his family.

"It's almost like a diary of the things I couldn't express except through music," said Beatty, who lives in Coal Valley.

Now, just months away from his retirement from the Army, Beatty has partnered with Mason Moss, a local musician, composer and owner of Moss Music Services to record live performances of the Army Major's compositions. They are currently working to raise money to hire around 30 musicians and fund other aspects of the project.

Beatty grew up surrounded by music, his mother and uncle listening to classical pieces constantly. However, it was a track on Elton John's self-titled album, "Sixty Years On," that led him to learning to play the guitar and trombone and studying music composition in college.

"There's something about that arrangement, I really woke up for the first time when I heard that song…" Beatty said. "It really ignited something in me, and I've sort of been chasing that flame ever since, for lack of a better word."

He joined the Army at 31 years old, and has made a career in it that has lasted 20 years. He has been deployed four times, totaling seven years over seas.

It was on his last deployment that Beatty heard the first notes of "Coming Home — A Journey of Healing through Music." He had been diagnosed with PTSD, and was struggling with tasks from completing necessary work to managing mood swings to even verbally expressing his thoughts. He was unsure if his marriage and family were going to be able to weather his struggles.

Hearing the music was like lifting a weight off Beatty's shoulders, warming him on the inside. He spent every night for the next month and a half composing, sacrificing sleep to complete the pieces.

"I just, all of a sudden, for the first time in years, felt like me again," Beatty said.

After coming home Beatty began to feel better, and his family is still together today. Over the years he's looked into different ways to record his composition, but the costs involved prohibited him from moving forward. As he came close to retirement, however, he decided to take the leap.

Before Moss heard Beatty's music, he heard the veteran's story. Amazed by his journey and how the composition came to Beatty, the two met and found they had similar interests in music styles, and Moss was excited to jump on the project.

"Coming Home — A Journey of Healing through Music" is made up of several 3-5-minute tracks, played by an ensemble of string, brass, woodwind and percussion. They're punchy, Beatty said, as he doesn't like his music to stay in one place for too long.

"[The composition] just is very string-focused, very expressive, very musical in the way that it sort of shapes up and down," Moss said. "Each individual track is a story you know, it tells a story. It is a journey in a way."

In addition to working with Beatty to bring together an ensemble and conduct the live recording, Moss is also the music copyist, taking the compositions Beatty used computer software to create and making it easier for a musician to follow.

Once live recording is finished, Beatty and Moss don't have a set plan, but depending on funding and other factors, they could move towards releasing the recordings for purchase or scheduling live performances for people to attend.

"I think the goal right now in Spencer's and my mind both is just, let's get this thing that he's created and make it human," Moss said. "Let's put real humans behind it and get something that he can record and he can take with him for the rest of his life and into his retirement and feel proud of. Any life that has after that, I think, will just be icing on the cake."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0