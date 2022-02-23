Authorities seek help in locating missing North Iowa man

The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Mason City Police Department have each issued statements seeking the public's assistance in the disappearance of a Mason City man.

Travis Alan Kummer, 38, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 11, and was reported missing a week later on Feb. 18, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said.

Kummer is described as a white male, 209 pounds, 6' tall, with brown eyes and unknown hair color or completely bald-headed.

A recent public post on Kummer's Facebook page includes an undated photo depicting him with dark brown or black hair, and a full black or brown beard with a grey patch on his chin.

The IDPS cautions the public not to take action themselves, should they recognize a missing person, but instead, to gather as much information as possible and contact authorities.

Brinkley said anyone with information regarding Kummer's whereabouts should call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0