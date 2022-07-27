Bikers praise 'flat' Century Day ride into Mason City

Mike Comet is in the midst of his 12th RAGBRAI. He biked all 100-plus miles of "Century Day" on Wednesday.

It was unlike any other Century Day.

"This was an easier elevation than elevations of past," Comet said. "We had a great tail wind for two-thirds of the day."

The ride from Emmetsburg to Mason City was officially 105 miles. Cyclists rolled into Mason City starting early Wednesday morning.

Elevation was relatively flat. That was a perk, but the bonus of the day was the weather.

Temperatures were around the 60s when Comet, Chris Hamelberg, Matt Markell and Joel Pritchard left Emmetsburg around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. They got into Mason City in the early afternoon.

All four are from Champaign, Illinois.

"I haven't seen a 100 this flat in a long time," Hamelberg said.

Markell was riding RAGBRAI for the first time with this group.

"I loved it," he said. "I've ridden several (races) with these guys. The people were so nice."

Two riders from Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Amy Rantala and Beth Hougen – were on their first RAGBRAI.

Each has an Iowa connection. Hougen is a native of Sioux City, and Rantala's son, Max Savaloja, was on the North Iowa Bulls team that won the Fraser Cup two years ago.

"We have been blessed with weather that I don't think anyone will ever be able to believe," Rantala said. "The wind today pushing us in was great. When you were going east-west it was great."

The two of them ski for a living, part of a team called Rusty Edges, and are using RAGBRAI as a training method.

They signed up for RAGBRAI 2022 two years ago.

"By 2022, the pandemic has got to be over," Rantala said. "We've heard so many fun things about RAGBRAI."

Century Day is the beast of the trip. It has been optional in years previous, but not this time. Rantala was ready for the challenge of what triple-digit mileage would be like.

Hougen embraced the ride.

"It is good for you, good training," Hougen said.

As first-timers, Hougen and Rantala have a different experience. They are taking in the atmosphere and enjoying the camaraderie with people from across the country.

"I'm really impressed with every single town," Hougen said. "How friendly people are. It makes me proud. I'm really tickled."

Meanwhile, the four bikers from Illinois aren't taking this week for granted when it comes to bonding. For the most part, they bike as a pack. None of them would trade it for anything.

"I love town centers like this," Comet said.