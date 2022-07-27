Carol Slegh pushes through injury on her 41st RAGBRAI

Carol Slegh celebrated her 41st RAGBRAI this year, pushing through injuries and surgery to prepare for the weeklong ride.

Slegh has participated in RAGBRAI since the seventh annual ride in 1979.

"I think I got my first helmet for that ride" Slegh said.

Slegh has ridden almost every year since then, and she stayed in the race this year despite knee surgery and multiple injuries during training.

"I've ridden about half days this year because of my knee and being out of shape, even though I put 1,000 miles in before coming up here" Slegh said.

The first legs of the ride went well. She said with her knee surgery, she hadn't trained enough on hills and had to walk up one slope. The second day Slegh made it through, no walking.

"Beautiful weather (Tuesday), though I guess the riders had a headwind at the end. The day before was nice and overcast," Slegh said. "You can plan the best route but the weather can still make it tough."

Through the years Slegh has ridden through all types of weather. There was a small shower during dinner last night, but luckily it was after the ride. Other than a bit of wind, Slegh said, the weather has been perfect for a bike ride.

She said over the years recovery time has extended. With age and injury, riding across Iowa has become more difficult. But like many riders in RAGBRAI, Slegh continues on, mile after mile.