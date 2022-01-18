Davenport Public Library becomes first in Iowa to hire social worker

For centuries, libraries have been a gathering place and resource to which people turn for information to improve their lives.

But the challenges patrons face increasingly reach beyond the scope of what most librarians are trained to handle, said Brittany Peacock, community outreach supervisor at the Davenport Public Library.

"Libraries are a hub for information," Peacock said. "And we are a gathering place where there are no expectations. You don't have to pay any money to come here. This is a free space. It's welcome to all. So see people from all walks of life come into the library — young families, low-income, high-income, elderly. We see everyone. And all of those people have unique needs."

For years reference librarians and customer service staff have done their best to connect them to resources and information, "but it was really becoming apparent we needed someone who specialized in this" as requests continued to grow, Peacock said.

In a first-floor office near the elevator of the Davenport Main Library, 321 Main St., Quinn O’Brian works to aid in connecting residents to services such as housing, unemployment and child care assistance; substance abuse and mental health services; and more.

The Davenport Public Library hired O'Brian full-time in October, becoming the first public library in Iowa to have a social worker on staff.

The library hired O'Brian using federal grants received by the city of Davenport as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The position is funded for three years.

"We knew there was a need way before these funds became available," Peacock said. "This has been an item on our top priority list because our patrons have … so many unique needs. We have wonderful staff here who have been providing resources for years, but we needed somebody with a specific skill set, has a background, knows what they're doing, specializes in this and can get them the information quickly."

Library officials, too, used the federal grant dollars to hire an early literacy coordinator, Alison McGaughey, to promote pre-K early literacy in the community and assist parents in helping their kids be ready for kindergarten. That includes signing them up for the library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. The nationwide program encourages parents to read 1,000 books to their child before they reach kindergarten and help them keep track of the books that they've read.

While each position is funded for three years, Peacock said library staff is "taking meticulous statistics" and is hopeful that with the data "proving just where that need is" the library can make a strong case for future city funding.

"There is no guarantee," she said. "Obviously, we don't know what three years from now will bring us. But, we have that data to show."

A needed service

O'Brian, a licensed social worker since 2011, previously worked for Genesis Health System in Davenport. She said she applied for the position after reading articles about the growing trend nationally of libraries finding ways to hire or partner with social workers.

"I felt like that was a service that was really needed," O'Brian said. "While at Genesis ... I noticed a lot of people had other social needs that a hospital setting can really not meet," like housing, employment and food assistance.

"So when I saw this position that is what I saw — another opportunity for people to be able to meet with a social worker and address those needs that they can't find a proper setting of addressing," O'Brian said. "We are meeting the people at their point of need."

As of December, O'Brian said she had already helped about 80 library guests struggling with housing and food insecurity, finding employment, accessing unemployment and health insurance benefits, and needing mental health assistance, among other challenges.

"For me, libraries are like a community center. A place where people find comfort. A place where people want to get information and want to get knowledge," she said. "So if somebody comes to the library, they want to be able to meet all of their needs," including questions about Social Security benefits and food stamps.

"And librarians are not equipped to do that," O'Brian said. "So who best to answer those questions that are not found in books? Who best to be able to help them? It's a social worker."

O'Brian provides information, support and referrals to appropriate organizations. She also often helps library patrons fill out applications for various benefit and assistance programs and schedule medical appointments, in addition to providing brochures or leaflets to community resources commonly needed by patrons.

"Providing that platform where there is no barrier," she said. "A free service residents can use where I can provide you information or lead you in the right direction."

Building partnerships

O'Brian said her work had been hectic, as the pandemic and bitterly cold weather has exacerbated needs for temporary shelter, affordable housing, and food and utility assistance.

"Just everything," she said. "In December I saw a lot of people (asking about) divorces and questions on that and how to go about it."

O'Brian said she also helped direct residents to tutoring services and filing reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation of dependent adults.

Patrons can either walk into the Davenport Public Library and be referred to O'Brian by library staff or make appointments to visit with her, including over the phone or via Zoom.

She makes hourly rounds to assist and identify patrons at the Davenport library's other branches who might be in need of services, "or to look at behaviors and deal with people before things do escalate," O'Brian said. She also offers consultation, training and resources to library staff as needed on issues related to social service needs of patrons, including those who are homeless or dealing with psychiatric issues.

"My role here is to let people understand that, you know, this is a societal issue and to look at these people and come from a place of empathy," she said.

O'Brian utilizes Quad Cities Open Network, a collaboration of social service organizations, to make referrals.

"I can go on that platform and put in a referral to maybe three or four different organizations at the same time," she said.

O'Brian also attends monthly meetings of area nonprofit service agencies "to discuss what they are doing and the opportunities that are there."

"Because as part of my role here is to build those partnerships with other organizations in the community to be able to serve our patrons," she said. "My role is to link them to appropriate resources in the community.

To schedule an appointment call or email O'Brian at 563-888-3371 and qobrian@davenportlibrary.com, or click HERE.

"For me, it's all about serving. It's all about helping people," she said. "Whatever I can do at the moment, that is my focus."

