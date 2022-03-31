Eight arrested at Blackfeet Tribal Council chairman's house

Eight individuals are in tribal custody after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Blackfeet Tribal Chairman Timothy Davis' house.

Around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services served the warrant on a residence belonging to Davis, a press release said. Eight individuals were arrested.

A search was executed on a federal warrant and several arrests were made for various misdemeanor tribal charges. Four tribal arrest warrants were served, each for criminal sale of dangerous drugs, allegedly fentanyl, Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor Josh Lamson confirmed. Davis himself was not arrested or charged.

The operation happened within the boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Defendants have arraignment dates set for Thursday and Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and was a joint operation between Blackfeet Law Enforcement and the FBI.

