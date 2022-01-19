Ferentz: Advisory group make-up is changing

In a letter sent to parents of University of Iowa football players, coach Kirk Ferentz disputes reports that an advisory committee he formed to help foster a more inclusive culture within the program has been dissolved.

Ferentz wrote that the make-up of the committee that has been in existence for 18 months is changing as the group evolves.

"While the perspective of history was important in the early days of the advisory group, I believe the views of players who competed as Hawkeyes more recently are important for what is coming next," Ferentz wrote.

"The new edition of the group, which will be made up of players who completed their careers not long ago, joined by select outside voices. They will add fresh perspectives to inform my thought process."

The initial committee was formed shortly after multiple former Hawkeyes accused the program of racial disparities in June 2020.

Its make-up included not only players who competed for Iowa during Ferentz’s tenure, but also from earlier years.

The committee met virtually, frequently initially. It met monthly over the summer and most recently met just once during the season.

David Porter, a former Hawkeye lineman who chaired the group, told The Gazette in an article published Sunday he felt the committee was being disbanded without a plan to continue its work.

He said during an interview Monday on KCJJ-AM that a number of the committee’s recommendations had been implemented by the Iowa football program over time.

Ferentz acknowledged that in his letter as well, but said it was not accurate that the group was being disbanded.

"Some of the changes we made are easy to see, including relaxing the dress code in the building, allowing the players to be on Twitter and permitting the players to express their opinions during the National Anthem, whether they chose to stand our kneel," Ferentz wrote.

"Others are harder to quantify to those outside the program — many on the roster will tell you they feel more welcomed and supported, which is a step in the right direction."

Ferentz indicated in his letter dated Jan. 17 and posted on social media by the Des Moines Register that several committee members had reached out to him in December seeking to leave the group.

That ultimately led to a decision to re-create the group as it moves into what he considers the next phase of its work.

Calling the initial committee "a crucial sounding board" that helped the program "navigate turbulent times," Ferentz thanked the initial group for its volunteer time and dedication to helping improve the culture within the program.

"As I’ve said before, being a Hawkeye does not stop when someone takes off their jersey," he wrote. "We value the input of alumni. The men who have come through this program have built the foundation that we live off of today."

Ferentz pointed out in his letter that the committee has no official decision-making power and is not affiliated with the university or the athletics department.

He said his goal in forming the initial committee was to help educate him and uncover "opportunities where I could improve as a leader" and he said "their perspectives helped me identify areas where we could be better."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0