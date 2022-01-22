 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man

State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

Police found cocaine and marijuana in the suspect's possession following the pursuit that started around 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.

Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail. 

Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off eastbound, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through traffic before exiting the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.

After a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention, the Davis exited the vehicle and was tasered before he was arrested, the release said.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.

