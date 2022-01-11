In one of its hottest years on record, Nebraska involved in three billion-dollar weather disasters

Watch Now: Videos, photos from the epic wind event in Nebraska
High winds
A construction crane stands still as high winds move through Lincoln on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Tree down
A tree was down at 4 p.m. Wednesday on 19th Street near Van Dorn.
Watch Now: Storm moves through Lincoln
Robinson Elementary School, 12.15
A view of stormy skies over the construction of Robinson Elementary School on Wednesday, with high winds potentially ripping insulation off the roof the under-construction school a worry for Scott Wieskamp, Lincoln Public Schools' director of operations.
Fence
A fence in Lincoln was knocked over by the wind Monday afternoon.
Watch now: December storm rolls through Lincoln
Tree uprooted on Sheridan Boulevard
Watch: High wind warning storm passes through Lincoln
High winds roll through downtown Omaha
Husker running back Markese Stepp watches as a storm passes through Lincoln on Wednesday.
A storm approaches Lincoln on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Ominous clouds approach from the west as viewed from Skyline Drive on Wednesday.
Watch Now: High-wind storm in Lincoln
Weather, 12.15
LINCOLN, NEB. - 12/15/2021 - City workers remove a tree fallen on a car after the strom, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 13th and Pawnee Streets. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 12/15/2021 - City workers remove a tree fallen on a car after the strom, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 13th and Pawnee Streets. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
City workers remove a tree that toppled onto a car parked near 13th and Pawnee streets during Wednesday's storm.
Watch Now: Time-lapse of the storm rolling into Lincoln
Severe weather damage
Damage to a home near Ithaca on Wednesday.
Severe weather damage
Damage to a home near Ithaca on Wednesday.
Severe weather damage
Damage to a home near Ithaca on Wednesday.
Severe weather damage
A suspected tornado destroyed the garage on a Ithaca farmstead, tossing the remnants onto the roof of a nearby home. Tornadoes, rare events in December in Nebraska, were reported from near Hastings, in northeast Nebraska near Columbus and north of Lincoln.
High winds
Lincoln, NE - 12/15/2021 - Winds knocked over a hackberry tree in Antelope Park on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
High winds
Neighbors check out downed trees on Sheridan Boulevard near Bradfield Drive on Wednesday.
Watch Now: Lincoln storms
High winds
Lincoln, NE - 12/15/2021 - Downed trees block the sidewalk on Sheridan Boulevard near Bradfield Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Tree down
In the aftermath of the strong winds and storms Wednesday afternoon, a large tree and a street sign were knocked down along 33rd Avenue between 31st and 34th streets in Columbus.
Watch Now: West Point storms
Camper
A camper at a residence on 30th Avenue in Columbus, near Lost Creek School, is turned on its side following strong storms and wind Wednesday afternoon.
Debris
Debris from strong storms and wind Wednesday afternoon was seen along 33rd Avenue in Columbus.
Loup
Utility crews could be seen along 38th Street near Lost Creek School in Columbus on Wednesday following severe storms and strong winds. Some Loup Public Power customers lost power after the storm.
Watch Now: Columbus storms
Watch Now: Kearney storms
Watch Now: Fremont storms
Watch Now: South Sioux City storms
Watch Now: Papillion storms
Watch Now: State Patrol cruiser captures semi tipping over near Lincoln
Watch Now: Severe storms in Nebraska
In one of its hottest years on record, Nebraska figured into three of the nation’s
billion-dollar weather disasters in 2021.
A total of 20 separate billion-dollar events occurred last year in the lower 48 states, according to a report released Monday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
* Severe cold weather in February that led to rolling blackouts in Nebraska.
* July storms that knocked out power to a third of Nebraska and caused hail damage in the western part of the state. Among the hail reports was a 4.25-inch hailstone outside of Hemingford, according to the National Weather Service.
* Severe weather in December that sent a record number of tornadoes and the first-ever winter derecho careening through the eastern half of Nebraska.
With 688 people killed, 2021 was the nation’s deadliest year since 2011 in terms of the lower 48 states.
Across the lower 48 states, with records dating to 1980, the year ranked second for total number of billion-dollar disasters and third for total dollar damage. Adjusted for inflation, 2021’s most disastrous weather events caused at least $145 billion, according to NOAA.
“It was a tough year,” said NOAA climatologist and economist Adam Smith, who compiles billion-dollar weather disasters for NOAA. “Climate change has taken a shotgun approach to hazards across the country.”
Across the lower 48 states, the year ranked fourth hottest. In Nebraska, it ranked sixth warmest. The period for weather records goes back 127 years.
Warmth factors into severe weather because it feeds energy into the atmosphere. Additionally, the planet’s atmosphere is absorbing more moisture as it warms, and that, too, feeds energy into storms.
Billion-dollar weather disasters are on the rise in the U.S. due to the potent mix of increasingly volatile weather combined with development in disaster-prone areas.
Since 1980, when counting began, the nation has averaged 7.4 billion-dollar weather disasters a year, but since 2017, the number has jumped to 17.2. On average, each year since 1980, Nebraska has been touched by a weather disaster that totaled at least $1 billion nationally. However, like the nation, Nebraska has seen
a jump in frequency in the last five years.
For Nebraska, nothing in this year compares to
2019, when the state sustained $3.4 billion in damage including $2.9 billion from catastrophic flooding in March of that year.
No area of the country can escape the problem of damage related to development in disaster-prone areas. Nebraska has seen that repeatedly with flash-flooding in low-lying areas. Over the years, numerous neighborhoods and communities in low-lying areas or along streams have been inundated by heavy rains.
Changes in where people live and housing vulnerability were factors, Smith said, “but the 800-pound gorilla in the room is, of course, climate change, because that’s accelerating all of these trends in regards to disaster potential for damage.”
“We’re having these compound cascading events one after another, after another,” Smith said. “A lot of trends are going in the wrong direction.”
In Nebraska, last year was bookended by firsts: February brought the state’s first rolling blackouts as a result of record cold, and December brought a record tornado swarm for the final month of the year.
The February polar vortex caused an estimated $24 billion nationally, the December tornadoes and accompanying derecho caused at least $1.8 billion, and the July storms caused an estimated $1.1 billion.
The full extent of the year’s damaging weather in Nebraska will never be known because no agency keeps a tally of the losses sustained in the private sector.
Known losses from the two storms with available data exceed $60 million — $30 million in losses to agriculture in December and $30 million in losses to the public sector in July. This report includes material from the Associated Press.
12 of the deadliest disasters in Nebraska history
The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888, 235 deaths
The Schoolhouse Blizzard or Children's Blizzard of 1888 claimed 235 lives, 213 of them children — nearly half of those deaths were in Nebraska.
"The storm was especially deadly because it came on without warning during the day, when adults were at work and children were at school," the Farmers' Almanac account says. "In addition, the morning had started out relatively warm, and many people left the house without adequate clothing for the subzero chill they would soon be forced to endure. Thousands of people, many of them schoolchildren, were caught in the blizzard and had difficulty finding their way home in the blinding snow."
This photograph shows a row of buildings at Fort Niobrara half hidden behind piles of snow that fell in the Schoolhouse Blizzard. An oil lantern sits atop a pole in the middle of the snow.
Easter tornado of 1913, 103 deaths
The tornado that killed 103 people in Omaha on Easter Sunday, March 23, 1913, cut a quarter-mile-wide to half-mile-wide path through densely populated residential neighborhoods.
"It was a balmy spring day … There was little advance warning. Except a sharp fall of the barometer and temperature; it came and went within a few seconds, giving people scarcely time to get to their cellars," a National Weather Service account of the storm said. The storm destroyed 800 homes and damaged another 2,000 houses.
Republican River Flood of 1935, 94 deaths
A National Weather Service account lists the 1935 Republican River flood as the top flood in Nebraska history, with 94 deaths, 341 miles of highway destroyed and 307 bridges damaged or destroyed.
On May 30, 1935, "as much as 18-24 inches of rain fell in eastern Colorado and southwestern Nebraska. By early morning of the 31st, the usually peaceful Republican River was running bluff-to-bluff along its upper reaches," the Weather Service account said. "Everything in the water's path, including buildings, livestock, trees, snakes and people, were washed down the river. There are many stories of people clinging to trees until they could be rescued."
The town of Cambridge was most affected, with an estimated three-fourths of houses flooded.
Floods of 1950, 25 deaths
Four floods from May to July of 1950 caused 25 deaths, according to a National Weather Service report.
The flood of May 8-9 was the worst, with 23 deaths and 60,000 acres of land under water. The Little Nemaha River, Salt Creek, Weeping Water Creek and tributaries of the Big Blue River were over their banks. June 2-3 brought flooding on Beaver, Shell and Union creeks, with the town of Madison inundated.
Floods on tributaries of the west fork of the Big Blue River, such as Beaver Creek, flooded most of Beaver Crossing and a large swath of York on July 8-10. Serious damage was reported down to Beatrice. The fourth flood of 1950 was July 18-19 on the Loup River, Shell Creek and Beaver Creek.
Blizzard of 1949, 20+ deaths
The Blizzard of 1949 (pictured are civilian pilots delivering food to rural residents near Curtis) was actually a series of severe winter storms that began in November. Some areas of Nebraska had more than 100 inches of snow that winter, and Antelope County was reported to have had 30-foot snowdrifts that didn't melt until June. There were at least 20 deaths in the Jan. 2-3 blizzard alone in Nebraska; millions of cattle were at risk as well.
According to the account on the Wessels Living History Farm website, the winter was so bad that "w
hen the supply of coal and fuel ran out, some rural families burned furniture to stay warm. Pilots dropped groceries to stranded ranch families. When the electricity went out, families 'refrigerated' their milk and cream in snowdrifts."
1976 Fremont hotel explosion, 20 deaths
The Hotel Pathfinder explosion on Jan. 10, 1976, in Fremont killed 20 people and injured more than 40. It also changed the face of downtown.
"I went down to Broad Street and looked down toward the hotel, and it looked like a war zone," said Judy Nelson of Fremont, daughter of one of the victims.
The blast was blamed on an underground gas coupling that pulled apart, and Northern Natural Gas Co. was found liable, the Fremont Tribune report said.
1913 Yutan tornado, 20 deaths
On the same day (April 23, 1913) the deadliest tornado in Nebraska history hit Omaha, another twister destroyed the northern half of Yutan, killing 17 people. Three others were killed near the town, the National Weather Service said.
"One Yutan woman reportedly was carried a full quarter-mile in her home before it came down. Amazingly, she was unharmed," a past Journal Star article said.
The storm took only 35 minutes to cover 40 miles of Nebraska.
Dewey hotel fire of 1913, 20 deaths
Omaha's Dewey hotel caught fire on Feb. 28, 1913, killing an estimated 20 people.
"So rapidly did the flames spread that the first firemen to arrive could only penetrate the first floor and were then forced to retreat, leaving the groaning, terrified victims who died with safety almost in reach," a United Press account said of the tragedy.
Frozen hydrants and ice on hoses and ladders hurt firefighting efforts. The Associated Press reported that about 10,000 people kept vigil outside the hotel, at 13th and Farnam, after the fire. The hotel was found to have inadequate fire escapes.
1947 Republican River flood, 13 deaths
In June 1947, 8 inches of rain fell in 24 hours in the Medicine Creek basin north of Cambridge, a weather service account of the flood said. The water spilled into the Republican basin, causing flash flooding down to Orleans.
"Despite residents' chopping holes in the roofs of their homes to escape the rapidly rising water, 13 people still perished in the area from Cambridge to Orleans," the National Weather Service account says.
The Medicine Creek Dam was constructed upstream of Cambridge in 1948-49 to help prevent such disasters from happening again.
1913 Berlin tornado, 12 deaths
The same killer storm system that fed the tornadoes in Omaha and Yutan spawned a twister that hit Berlin -- now Otoe -- on March 23, 1913.
The Berlin tornado began 4 miles south of Douglas in southwest Otoe County. Traveling northeast, it leveled farm after farm as it passed two miles northwest of Syracuse before hitting Berlin, where it killed 12 people, according to the National Weather Service.
The Nebraska Daily Press summed up the damage: “Where stood a happy, prosperous and contented village of some 300 people, there remains but two dwelling houses, partly in ruins, now temporary hospitals for those were were severely injured in the storm of Sunday night, which literally swept an Otoe County town off the map.”
Millard hotel fire of 1933, 7 deaths
The fire on Feb. 8, 1933, caused the death of seven firefighters when the hotel walls collapsed. Firefighters battled the blaze in temperatures of 15 below zero. The historic hotel at 13th and Douglas was a complete loss, but all guests were safe.
The Omaha Mid-West Hotel Reporter had this account: "As this is written shortly after noon Thursday, there are seven firemen dead and one missing, probably buried in the ruins. In addition there are 14 firemen in the several hospitals, several in serious condition due to falls and the collapse of walls and floors. Frozen fingers, feet and faces added to the general distress."
1930s Dust Bowl, deaths estimated in the thousands
Perhaps the biggest natural disaster in Nebraska history was the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, and Nebraska wasn't even the epicenter of the devastation. Some people lost their way in the black clouds of dust and died in accidents. But victims estimated in the thousands succumbed to dust pneumonia and other ailments thought to have originated from the harsh conditions.
In Nebraska from 1936 to 1939, farmers were said to have lost $112 million in crops to the drought and more than $30 million to the grasshoppers, according to a column from historian Jim McKee. Populations decreased in many rural areas, the number of farms plummeted by as much as 50 percent and marriage and birth rates dropped to their lowest levels in decades.
Video: Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888
