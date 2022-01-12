Indiana couple navigates son's rare genetic disorder; fewer than 1,000 cases worldwide

For the first year of his life, Kayden Jongsma was deemed a medical mystery. Doctors were unable to explain away his silent aspiration, failure to thrive, and intestinal problems as he spent more days in hospital beds than in his own crib at home.

His parents, Greg and Kayla Jongsma — of Portage, Indiana — were desperate for answers so they sought out genetic testing.

A day before Kayden’s first birthday, the results came back. It was in that moment they had an answer: There were fewer than 1,000 documented cases like Kayden Jongsma in the world.

PORTAGE — When Greg and Kayla Jongsma’s son Kayden was born on Nov. 18, 2020, his doctors thought he had a rare heart defect and was experiencing heart failure.

At 36 hours old, he was rushed by helicopter from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Chicago to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he spent the next 10 days in the NICU under close monitoring until he was stable enough to come home.

A few months later, any sign of a defect appeared to have resolved.

“We thought maybe the worst was over. We were told his heart’s fine. That was our biggest of worries, and now it was over,” Kayla Jongsma, 22, said.

Failure to thrive

In the days and months since birth, Greg and Kayla continued to struggle with Kayden’s tendency to vomit after feedings five or more times a day. He couldn’t keep anything down and was severely adverse to a bottle.

Despite all attempts to help Kayden gain weight, his doctors placed him, at one point, in the 0.01 percentile. He was diagnosed at multiple checkups with “failure to thrive,” a condition when children don’t gain weight consistently or at the expected rate. He would gain weight and then plateau, Greg and Kayla said.

Eventually, they learned he aspirates when he eats, prompting doctors to place Kayden on an nasogastric (NG) tube at four months old. It’s designed for children who can’t get their needed nutrition by mouth. Two months later, he was back in the hospital and placed on a gastrostomy (G) tube.

“Nothing really helped,” Kayla said.

At six months, CT and MRI scans helped diagnose Kayden with an abnormally small pituitary gland and undescended testicles. He was also missing part of his corpus callosum — the band that connects the two brain hemispheres, as Kayla explained. That particular finding signaled he could suffer from subtle to severe mental and intellectual disabilities later in life.

‘Like books on a shelf’

In July, a different nutritional tube was placed in Kayden with little improvement. By early August, Greg and Kayla transferred Kayden to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. The ambulance ride was not covered by insurance so they are having to pay on that out of pocket.

Two genetic screenings had turned up nothing so far, but within days of arriving at Lurie’s, they asked for a full genetic panel on Kayden.

“He had one done after birth that was basic. And then months down the line, he had another genetic test that was a little bit more in depth. But this syndrome only shows up on the full genome sequencing test, where they rip apart each chromosome. It’s like books on a shelf and they go through each one,” Greg explained.

Months later, on Nov. 17, the day before his first birthday, they finally got the call from a geneticist — and an answer.

He had Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome, a rare genetic condition.

“Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome may be related to global developmental delays, sleeping difficulties, feeding and digestion complexities, unusual facial features, short/petite stature, hypotonia, dental issues, hairy elbows, long eyelashes, etc.,” according to the WSS Foundation’s website.

Kayla described the day she learned her son had WSS as “the best and worst” of her life.

“I was extremely happy to finally have an answer because … there was just a bunch of different (symptoms) and nothing was adding up. Every time we went into the hospital, we would find something else out,” Kayla said. “The more I talked with the genetic counselor, the more I learned there’s really no research on it. They just started actual research on it two years ago. There are states that don’t even have cases. I just wish it was something well known and that they knew how to handle it. There’s no treatment for it.”

The syndrome was clinically described in 1989 but was not genetically identified until 2012 by a group of researchers in England, according to the WSS Foundation.

Because it’s such a new syndrome, there’s little awareness even among doctors.

“I was torn 50/50 and honestly I still am,” she said. “The only thing we got was a name.”

Kayla and Greg have found help through WSS support groups on Facebook that are few and far behind, and their own research. But Kayden's doctors don’t have all the answers. With little known about the syndrome and Kayden being an extreme case, a long-term prognosis is out of the question at his stage in life.

Long-term care

Late last year, Kayden tallied his 20th hospital stay for his continued vomiting spells. He is currently an inpatient at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he is awaiting discharge to La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

Once there, he’ll receive extensive round-the-clock, long-term care, feeding therapy and other help managing this lifelong disorder.

Kayla said they decided in early December to send him to La Rabida for long-term care. It was not an easy choice — but the best one.

“This has been a lot on me and Greg. Either he starts vomiting too hard and I’m worried about dehydration, and then we have to bring him in. Or his tubes get clogged or breaks. Or he gets a fever. We were just literally running nonstop two times a week to Lurie’s. It was just too much and I felt bad because I’m lugging him back and forth through the hospital,” Kayla said.

At Lurie's, Kayden is currently on Total Parental Nutrition, a method of feeding through a central picc line that bypasses the gastrointestinal tract.

Thankfully, Kayla said he is starting to tolerate — and even enjoy — spoon-fed purees and blended foods — a huge milestone.

He is also starting to army crawl and sit up with some assistance. He also loves to bang on a toy drum, taking after his own father, who plays the drums.

Because of his syndrome, Kayden will reach milestones at his own pace. Others, he may not reach, but it won't be for a lack of trying.

"I think he’ll walk but I think it'll be delayed. I don't know how old he'll be. Or just like speech, anything really, there’s no set standard on it (with children with WSS). It'll just be the therapies he gets and how well he does," Kayla said.

Greg, who works at Altom Transportation in Hammond, Indiana, and Kayla, who works as a part-time supervisor at UPS, will face a lifetime of medical bills. They have set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations as they navigate this rare genetic disorder and help Kayden live a full life.

To donate, visit the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kayden-jongsmas-fight-with-wss

