Letter: Trust school boards

If you don’t follow state politics, you may not be aware of the Republican legislative trifecta in Iowa. Our governor and legislature are now moving to control school districts' responsibility to decide what books our children should be able to access in school libraries. The ongoing conservative bent to assume local control frustrates and mystifies me. Local school boards are fully capable and voted into office to represent the local populace.

Conservatives have historically held local control as a primary dictum. So much is lost to the bipartisan give and take of our democracy when conservatives push aside this value. To conservative legislators, I offer these words from Dwight D. Eisenhower: "Don't join the book burners. Don't think you're going to conceal faults by concealing evidence that they ever existed. Don't be afraid to go into your library and read every book..."