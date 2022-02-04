 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story wire

Mountain lion kitten trapped, killed in northeast Nebraska

  • 0
Ponca schools lion

A state conservation officer showed Ponca Public Schools students a young mountain lion that was accidentally trapped last week.

 Courtesy photo

WARNING: This video contains strong language. While at a Saguaro National Park campground, hiker Tiffany Foster warded off a cougar in a tree near her tent.

Foster, who filmed and posted the encounter on YouTube, was able to contact her husband via a two-way satellite messenger and escape the Grass Shack camping site north of Vail once the mountain lion retreated. 

The National Park Service alerted hikers the following day to avoid Grass Shack Campground, located in the Rincon Mountains along the Arizona National Scenic Trail, and closed the area from Dec. 3 and Dec. 12 due to mountain lion activity.

The full uncensored video can be found here. Video courtesy of Tiffany Foster.

A state conservation officer killed a young mountain lion last week after it was accidentally caught by a trap near the Missouri River in northeast Nebraska.

The 8- to 9-month-old male was too injured to be saved, said Sam Wilson, furbearer and carnivore program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

It’s the second mountain lion kitten found in the area in the past few months. Last fall, an abandoned 4- to 6-month-old male was rescued, rehabilitated and sent to the zoo in Scottsbluff.

#10847_020422_Kitten killed copy

Based on their ages and the location, the two could be part of the same litter, Wilson said, but DNA testing will confirm whether they’re related. And they could be two of the three kittens captured by a landowner’s trail camera last summer, along with their mother.

Before that, Nebraska's only known mountain lion breeding populations were in the Niobrara River valley, Wildcat Hills and Pine Ridge regions — though solo animals have been spotted throughout the state, including on the edges of Lincoln late last year.

People are also reading…

The lion killed last week was found in a trap near Maskell, in Dixon County, according to Ponca Public Schools, which posted Facebook photos of the conservation officer showing it to students.

The trap was set legally and the trapper reported it to Game and Parks after finding the animal, so he won’t face any legal consequences, said Duane Arp, assistant administrator of the commission’s law enforcement division.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News