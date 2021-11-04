Nebraska clergy abuse report: 258 victims, 57 predators, no prosecutions

After a three-year investigation, the state has identified 258 documented victims of sexual abuse and misconduct by 57 Catholic Church officials, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday.

The victims, who reported abuse dating back decades, include 97 from the Lincoln Diocese, 158 from the Omaha Diocese and three from the Grand Island Diocese.

But because of statute of limitations laws, Peterson's office was unable to prosecute any of the abusers, he said during a press conference to release his office’s 180-page Report on Clergy Abuse.

“This extensive review has been a very difficult process. The nature of the harm caused to these young, innocent victims is indescribable,” he said. “The extent of physical and psychological harm caused by the perpetrators and the failure of the church to safeguard so many victims is gut-wrenching.”

