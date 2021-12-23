Nebraska high school football 1,000-yard performers

Dylan Mostek of Class B champion Bennington and the Lincoln East tandem of Noah Walters and Cooper Erikson topped the charts this season of 1,000-yard rushers, passers and receivers.

Mostek set the 11-man record with his 3,089 yards in 13 games. He headed the list of 98 1,000-yard rushers compiled by Bobby Mills of Grand Island, who began his tracking in 1975.

There were 94 1,000-yard passers, led by Walters with 3,402 yards in 10 games, and five 1,000-yard receivers. Erikson had 1,161 yards in 10 games.

Quade Myers of Dundy County-Stratton was the seventh player with four 1,000-yard seasons and only the second from eight-man football. Cross County, Dundy County-Stratton, Ord, Sandhills-Thedford, Scottsbluff and Spalding Academy each had two 1,000-yard backs.

Cedar Bluffs’ Zephan Kluthe was the second player since 1975 to top 1,000 yards rushing for a winless football team. The first was Tim Kayton of Cedar Rapids in 1976.

BOBBY MILLS 1,000-YARD CLUB

Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 3,089

Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 2,550

Caleb Busch, Burwell, 2,517

Easton Weber, BDS, 2,246

LJ Richardson, Bellevue West, 2,180

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth, 2,054

Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge, 2,039

Carlos Collazo, Aurora, 2,025

Carter Seim, Cross County, 1,971

Jack Wemhoff, Elgin/Pope John, 1,937

Carson Glunz, Wallace, 1,896

Trevor Thomson, Summerland, 1,861

Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic, 1,852

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 1,818

Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff, 1,808

Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic, 1,702

Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 1,626

Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water, 1,626

Quade Myers, DC-Stratton, 1,620

Te'Shaun Porter, Omaha North, 1,610

Corbin Horner, DC-Stratton, 1,609

Evan Haisch, Laurel-CC, 1,603

Paxton Olson, Sutton, 1,597

Breckan Schluter, EMF, 1,586

Logan Bokamper, Wakefield, 1,542

Jackson Roberts, North Platte SP, 1,475

Gaige Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1,430

TJ Covington, Boys Town, 1,422

Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside, 1,411

Tanner Drueke, Sutherland, 1,397

Tony Berger, Riverside, 1,394

Nathan Pedersen, Millard West, 1,390

Peyton Sterkel, Cody-Kilgore, 1,377

Devon Borchers, Columbus Scotus, 1,375

Andy Maloley, Pawnee City, 1,372

Ryan Dixon, Auburn, 1,362

Caid McCart, West Holt, 1,355

Tristian White, Arapahoe, 1,323

Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 1,323

Chandler Page, Lincoln Parkview, 1,319

Brady Cook, Fullerton, 1,316

Dane Pokorny, Sandhills/Thedford, 1,313

Carter Johnson, Anselmo-Merna, 1,309

Caleb Trimble, Pender, 1,298

Haiden Hild, Cross County, 1,296

Cody Bruegman, Bloomfield, 1,288

Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia/LC, 1,287

Gage Racek, Ord, 1,280

Rashad Madden, Ralston, 1,279

Cactus Millar, Cody-Kilgore, 1,277

Keynan Gaston, Hitchcock County, 1,276

Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan, 1,261

Jimmy Allen, Crofton, 1,261

Gabe Escalante, Winside, 1,261

Cole Mowrey, St. Edward, 1,257

Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 1,248

Dylan Hurlburt, Ord, 1,244

Trae Hickman, Sandhills/Thedford, 1,243

Ethan Christensen, Yutan, 1,226

Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff, 1,215

Cooper Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield, 1,214

Blake Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,213

Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South, 1,208

Marty Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1,201

Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 1,190

Brock Roblee, North Platte, 1,186

Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross, 1,185

Zephan Kluthe, Cedar Bluffs, 1,185

Demarico Young, South Sioux City, 1,174

Dawson Dunbar, Chadron, 1,167

Dawson Murphy, Spalding Academy, 1,163

Treven Wendt, Pleasanton, 1,158

Harrison Klein, Louisville, 1,151

Josh Wattier, Wausa, 1,146

Easton Mains, Elkhorn North, 1,136

Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 1,136

Isaac Kracl, Crete, 1,130

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 1,128

Christian Nash, Millard South, 1,126

Hyatt Collins, Adams Central, 1,121

Blake Miller, Neb. City Lourdes, 1,117

Matt Christensen, Pierce, 1,113

Henry Kroger, Elkhorn, 1,107

Brody Eggers, Creighton, 1,101

Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, 1,097

Micah Moore, Fremont, 1,070

Clint Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 1,067

Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 1,052

Cameron Sattler, Stuart, 1,050

Brandon Bartos, Wayne, 1,048

Mick Huber, Gretna, 1,034

Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH, 1,023

Jared Anton, Potter-Dix, 1,021

Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 1,009

Daniel Diessner, Spalding Academy, 1,006

Trey Holthus, Johnson County, 1,005

Kole J. Bush, Leyton, 1,005

Kason Loomis, Bridgeport, 1,000\

PASSING

Noah Walters, Lincoln East, 3,402

Zane Flores, Gretna, 2,885

Luke Johannsen, Bellevue West, 2,700

Kale Jensen, Central City, 2,548

Aidan Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale, 2,495

Bryce Hanna, Arthur County, 2,312

Abram Scholting, Pierce, 2,262

Trey Bird, Bennington, 2,181

Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan, 2,131

Gavin Sukup, Seward, 2,106

Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran, 2,106

Blake Miller, Nebraska City Lourdes, 2,047

Tanner Frahm, Plainview, 1,887

Brodey Johnson, North Bend, 1,877

Luke Carritt, Mead, 1,741

Cooper Katskee, Omaha Burke, 1,674

Dylan Heine, Wynot, 1,671

Elijah Colbert, Lincoln Parkview, 1,659

JaReese Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 1,656

Nick Chanez, Papillion-LV, 1,641

Tanner Walling, Wayne, 1,634

Noah Eggleston, SEM, 1,632

Carter Sintek, Fremont, 1,627

Sam Hartman, Grand Island NW, 1,623

Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 1,612

Drew Erhart, Palmyra, 1,611

Kytan Fyfe, Grand Island, 1,589

Braeden Guenther, Bloomfield, 1,568

Shane Most, Brady, 1,556

Karsten Mathsen, Omaha Concordia, 1,543

Krayton Kucera, Lawrence-Nelson, 1,543

Dane Jacobsen, Ashland-GW, 1,519

Dylan Amick, Battle Creek, 1,517

Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran, 1,509

Jordan Williams, Omaha North, 1,460

Hudson Stout, Medicine Valley, 1,458

Titus Gideon, Burwell, 1,444

Carson Kudlacek, Hastings SC, 1,442

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic, 1,409

Connor Schutt, Wahoo Neumann, 1,403

Caden Becker, Omaha Skutt, 1,398

Daeshawn Tolbert, Omaha South, 1,397

Gage Stenger, Millard South, 1,385

Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 1,380

Jared Kuhl, Platteview, 1,379

Caleb Fossenberger, Johnson-Brock, 1,376

Dolan Pospichal, North Central, 1,373

Rylan Stover, Raymond Central, 1,361

Trenton Cieloha, Columbus Scotus, 1,350

Maj Nisly, Centennial, 1,350

Kolby Blaser, Columbus LV, 1,347

Ty Hallberg, Fort Calhoun, 1,308

Cooper Hill, Hershey, 1,301

Bode Soukup, Blair, 1,290

Patrick Vinson, Osmond, 1,281

Brody Mickey, Columbus, 1,279

Ethan Shaw, Sandy Creek, 1,274

Brandt Leech, HTRS, 1,271

Carter Anderson, Gordon-Rushville, 1,259

Will Skradis, Elkhorn South, 1,247

Drew Knust, Aurora, 1,243

Jax Biehl, Fairbury, 1,239

Tate Thoene, Hartington CC, 1,238

Austin Burroughs, Beatrice, 1,233

Anthony Rezac, Omaha Westside, 1,221

Will Brewster, Elkhorn MM, 1,210

Nolan Wetovick, Cozad, 1,204

Ben Sauer, Bayard, 1,199

Cody Markus, Arcadia/LC, 1,187

Jack Piernicky, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1,174

Justus Alcorn, Chadron, 1,173

Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,171

Brayden Kasten, Potter-Dix, 1,170

Trev Peters, Heartland, 1,154

Reid Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 1,150

MJ Nelson, Nebraska City, 1,136

Clayton Moore, Mullen, 1,129

Tyrus Petsche, Lincoln Pius X, 1,125

Monte Bailey, Hyannis, 1,125

Trent Carraher, Riverside, 1,115

Jacob Eckhardt, Adams Central, 1,112

Brady Fitzpatrick, Papillion-LV South, 1,105

Willem Reddick, Lincoln Southeast, 1,100

Grady Gatewood, Oakland-Craig, 1,094

Brayton Johnson, Grand Island CC, 1,065

Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF, 1,064

Braden Schmeckpeper, Crete, 1,059

Collin Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, 1,037

Braxton Volk, Pender, 1,037

Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH, 1,023

Shay Swanson, Loomis, 1,015

Landon Classen, O’Neill, 1,011

Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff, 1,010

Kolton Hager, Wallace, 1,010

RECEIVING

Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East, 1,161

Layne Warrior, Bloomfield, 1,150

Ben Brahmer, Pierce, 1,119

Keshaun Williams, Omaha North, 1,073

Cayden Bluhm, Bennington, 1,013

