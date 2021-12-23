Nebraska high school football 1,000-yard performers

Go behind the scenes of The World-Herald's 2021 All-Nebraska football photoshoot.
Dylan Mostek of Class B champion Bennington and the Lincoln East tandem of Noah Walters and Cooper Erikson topped the charts this season of 1,000-yard rushers, passers and receivers.
Mostek set the 11-man record with his 3,089 yards in 13 games. He headed the list of 98 1,000-yard rushers compiled by Bobby Mills of Grand Island, who began his tracking in 1975.
There were 94 1,000-yard passers, led by Walters with 3,402 yards in 10 games, and five 1,000-yard receivers. Erikson had 1,161 yards in 10 games.
Quade Myers of Dundy County-Stratton was the seventh player with four 1,000-yard seasons and only the second from eight-man football. Cross County, Dundy County-Stratton, Ord, Sandhills-Thedford, Scottsbluff and Spalding Academy each had two 1,000-yard backs.
Cedar Bluffs’ Zephan Kluthe was the second player since 1975 to top 1,000 yards rushing for a winless football team. The first was Tim Kayton of Cedar Rapids in 1976.
BOBBY MILLS 1,000-YARD CLUB
Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 3,089
Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 2,550
Caleb Busch, Burwell, 2,517
LJ Richardson, Bellevue West, 2,180
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth, 2,054
Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge, 2,039
Carlos Collazo, Aurora, 2,025
Carter Seim, Cross County, 1,971
Jack Wemhoff, Elgin/Pope John, 1,937
Carson Glunz, Wallace, 1,896
Trevor Thomson, Summerland, 1,861
Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic, 1,852
Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 1,818
Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff, 1,808
Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic, 1,702
Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 1,626
Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water, 1,626
Quade Myers, DC-Stratton, 1,620
Te'Shaun Porter, Omaha North, 1,610
Corbin Horner, DC-Stratton, 1,609
Evan Haisch, Laurel-CC, 1,603
Paxton Olson, Sutton, 1,597
Breckan Schluter, EMF, 1,586
Logan Bokamper, Wakefield, 1,542
Jackson Roberts, North Platte SP, 1,475
Gaige Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1,430
TJ Covington, Boys Town, 1,422
Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside, 1,411
Tanner Drueke, Sutherland, 1,397
Tony Berger, Riverside, 1,394
Nathan Pedersen, Millard West, 1,390
Peyton Sterkel, Cody-Kilgore, 1,377
Devon Borchers, Columbus Scotus, 1,375
Andy Maloley, Pawnee City, 1,372
Ryan Dixon, Auburn, 1,362
Caid McCart, West Holt, 1,355
Tristian White, Arapahoe, 1,323
Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 1,323
Chandler Page, Lincoln Parkview, 1,319
Brady Cook, Fullerton, 1,316
Dane Pokorny, Sandhills/Thedford, 1,313
Carter Johnson, Anselmo-Merna, 1,309
Caleb Trimble, Pender, 1,298
Haiden Hild, Cross County, 1,296
Cody Bruegman, Bloomfield, 1,288
Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia/LC, 1,287
Rashad Madden, Ralston, 1,279
Cactus Millar, Cody-Kilgore, 1,277
Keynan Gaston, Hitchcock County, 1,276
Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan, 1,261
Jimmy Allen, Crofton, 1,261
Gabe Escalante, Winside, 1,261
Cole Mowrey, St. Edward, 1,257
Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 1,248
Dylan Hurlburt, Ord, 1,244
Trae Hickman, Sandhills/Thedford, 1,243
Ethan Christensen, Yutan, 1,226
Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff, 1,215
Cooper Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield, 1,214
Blake Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,213
Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South, 1,208
Marty Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1,201
Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 1,190
Brock Roblee, North Platte, 1,186
Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross, 1,185
Zephan Kluthe, Cedar Bluffs, 1,185
Demarico Young, South Sioux City, 1,174
Dawson Dunbar, Chadron, 1,167
Dawson Murphy, Spalding Academy, 1,163
Treven Wendt, Pleasanton, 1,158
Harrison Klein, Louisville, 1,151
Josh Wattier, Wausa, 1,146
Easton Mains, Elkhorn North, 1,136
Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 1,136
Isaac Kracl, Crete, 1,130
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 1,128
Christian Nash, Millard South, 1,126
Hyatt Collins, Adams Central, 1,121
Blake Miller, Neb. City Lourdes, 1,117
Matt Christensen, Pierce, 1,113
Henry Kroger, Elkhorn, 1,107
Brody Eggers, Creighton, 1,101
Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, 1,097
Micah Moore, Fremont, 1,070
Clint Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 1,067
Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 1,052
Cameron Sattler, Stuart, 1,050
Brandon Bartos, Wayne, 1,048
Mick Huber, Gretna, 1,034
Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH, 1,023
Jared Anton, Potter-Dix, 1,021
Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 1,009
Daniel Diessner, Spalding Academy, 1,006
Trey Holthus, Johnson County, 1,005
Kole J. Bush, Leyton, 1,005
Kason Loomis, Bridgeport, 1,000\
Noah Walters, Lincoln East, 3,402
Zane Flores, Gretna, 2,885
Luke Johannsen, Bellevue West, 2,700
Kale Jensen, Central City, 2,548
Aidan Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale, 2,495
Bryce Hanna, Arthur County, 2,312
Abram Scholting, Pierce, 2,262
Trey Bird, Bennington, 2,181
Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan, 2,131
Gavin Sukup, Seward, 2,106
Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran, 2,106
Blake Miller, Nebraska City Lourdes, 2,047
Tanner Frahm, Plainview, 1,887
Brodey Johnson, North Bend, 1,877
Luke Carritt, Mead, 1,741
Cooper Katskee, Omaha Burke, 1,674
Dylan Heine, Wynot, 1,671
Elijah Colbert, Lincoln Parkview, 1,659
JaReese Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 1,656
Nick Chanez, Papillion-LV, 1,641
Tanner Walling, Wayne, 1,634
Noah Eggleston, SEM, 1,632
Carter Sintek, Fremont, 1,627
Sam Hartman, Grand Island NW, 1,623
Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 1,612
Drew Erhart, Palmyra, 1,611
Kytan Fyfe, Grand Island, 1,589
Braeden Guenther, Bloomfield, 1,568
Karsten Mathsen, Omaha Concordia, 1,543
Krayton Kucera, Lawrence-Nelson, 1,543
Dane Jacobsen, Ashland-GW, 1,519
Dylan Amick, Battle Creek, 1,517
Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran, 1,509
Jordan Williams, Omaha North, 1,460
Hudson Stout, Medicine Valley, 1,458
Titus Gideon, Burwell, 1,444
Carson Kudlacek, Hastings SC, 1,442
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic, 1,409
Connor Schutt, Wahoo Neumann, 1,403
Caden Becker, Omaha Skutt, 1,398
Daeshawn Tolbert, Omaha South, 1,397
Gage Stenger, Millard South, 1,385
Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 1,380
Jared Kuhl, Platteview, 1,379
Caleb Fossenberger, Johnson-Brock, 1,376
Dolan Pospichal, North Central, 1,373
Rylan Stover, Raymond Central, 1,361
Trenton Cieloha, Columbus Scotus, 1,350
Maj Nisly, Centennial, 1,350
Kolby Blaser, Columbus LV, 1,347
Ty Hallberg, Fort Calhoun, 1,308
Cooper Hill, Hershey, 1,301
Bode Soukup, Blair, 1,290
Patrick Vinson, Osmond, 1,281
Brody Mickey, Columbus, 1,279
Ethan Shaw, Sandy Creek, 1,274
Brandt Leech, HTRS, 1,271
Carter Anderson, Gordon-Rushville, 1,259
Will Skradis, Elkhorn South, 1,247
Drew Knust, Aurora, 1,243
Jax Biehl, Fairbury, 1,239
Tate Thoene, Hartington CC, 1,238
Austin Burroughs, Beatrice, 1,233
Anthony Rezac, Omaha Westside, 1,221
Will Brewster, Elkhorn MM, 1,210
Nolan Wetovick, Cozad, 1,204
Cody Markus, Arcadia/LC, 1,187
Jack Piernicky, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1,174
Justus Alcorn, Chadron, 1,173
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,171
Brayden Kasten, Potter-Dix, 1,170
Trev Peters, Heartland, 1,154
Reid Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 1,150
MJ Nelson, Nebraska City, 1,136
Clayton Moore, Mullen, 1,129
Tyrus Petsche, Lincoln Pius X, 1,125
Monte Bailey, Hyannis, 1,125
Trent Carraher, Riverside, 1,115
Jacob Eckhardt, Adams Central, 1,112
Brady Fitzpatrick, Papillion-LV South, 1,105
Willem Reddick, Lincoln Southeast, 1,100
Grady Gatewood, Oakland-Craig, 1,094
Brayton Johnson, Grand Island CC, 1,065
Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF, 1,064
Braden Schmeckpeper, Crete, 1,059
Collin Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, 1,037
Braxton Volk, Pender, 1,037
Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH, 1,023
Shay Swanson, Loomis, 1,015
Landon Classen, O’Neill, 1,011
Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff, 1,010
Kolton Hager, Wallace, 1,010
Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East, 1,161
Layne Warrior, Bloomfield, 1,150
Ben Brahmer, Pierce, 1,119
Keshaun Williams, Omaha North, 1,073
Cayden Bluhm, Bennington, 1,013
Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years
2020
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Standing, left to right, Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Westside's Cole Payton, Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh, Bellevue West's Thomas Ault, Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson, Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Millard West's Dalys Beanum, Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Millard West's Dane Christensen, Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge, Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka. Sitting, left to right, Bellevue West's Jack McDonnell, Millard South's Isaiah Harris, Bellevue West's Nate Glantz, Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon, Grand Island's Caleb Francl, Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Grand Island's Broc Douglass, Bellevue West's Matt Thompson, Grand Island Central Catholic's Dietrick Stolz
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Front row, from left: Sam Sims, Grand Island; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; James Burks, Omaha Burke; Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke; Shane Dailey, Bellevue West; Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt. Second row, from left: D.J. Gross, McCook; Garrett Snodgrass, York; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Jevyon Ducker, Bellevue West; Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South; Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli. Third row, from left: Joseph Krause, Seward; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke. Back row, from left: Zavier Betts, Bellevue West; Mehki Butler, Omaha North; Caden Johnson, Wahoo Neumann; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; Noah Stafursky, York. Not pictured: Isaiah Alford, Lincoln High
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Like the burr oaks at Mahoney State Park that were the backdrop for this photo, the 2017 All-Nebraska football team branched out with players from the Wyoming state line to the Missouri River.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
The 2016 All-Nebraska football team "earned their wings" at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
Back row from left: York's Masry Mapieu, Bellevue West's Sylvo Johnson, Lincoln East's Chris Walker, Gretna's Patrick Arnold, Bellevue West's Tyler Ciurej, Omaha Burke's Cole Frahm, Wilber-Clatonia's Riley Homolka, Norfolk's Lane McCallum, Ashland-GW's Brett Kitrell, and Beatrice's Cam Jurgens.
Middle row from left: Kearney's Noah Urbanek, Bellevue West's Jaylin Bradley, Omaha North's Kendrick Parker, Omaha North's Milton Sargbah, Elkhorn South's Moses Bryant, Omaha Skutt's Christian Banker, and Creighton Prep's AJ Hubner.
Front row from left: Wahoo Neumann's Noah Vedral, Omaha North's Zion Williams, Bellevue West's Diego Galvan, McCook's Zach Schlager, Bellevue West's Kevin Ponec, Norris' Austin Schultz, and Millard North's Jack Begley.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
The 2015 All-Nebraska football team gathered at Papillion-La Vista High School for the photo shoot.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
The 2014 All-Nebraska football team posted on the steps of the Joslyn Art Museum. The cover read: "A Step Ahead: The 24 members of the All-Nebraska football team towered over foes."
Back rows, starting from left: Papillion-La Vista South’s Jeremy Kowalski, No. 75; Seward’s Adam Holtorf, No. 79; Papillion-La Vista South’s Ryan Earith; Kearney’s Brian Arp, No. 55; Elkhorn South’s Brett Stinson; Grand Island’s Kevin Cahoy, No. 12; Omaha Central’s Tre Sanders, No. 6; Omaha Central’s DaiShon Neal, No. 9; Grand Island’s Pierce Almond, No. 2; Blair’s Vance Janssen; Bellevue West’s CJ Johnson; Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Wyatt Mazour; Omaha Central’s Xavier Graham, No. 64; Creighton Prep’s Jeremiah Stovall; and Creighton Prep’s Jack McLeay, No. 54. Front rows, starting from left: Omaha North’s Cole Bixler, No. 34; Omaha North’s Michael Decker, No. 78; Omaha North’s Calvin Strong, No. 5; Omaha North’s Jason Martin; Grand Island Central Catholic’s Youhanna Ghaifan; Millard North’s Adrrell Taylor, No. 27; Omaha North’s Marquise Lewis, No. 1; McCook’s Bryce Lyons, No. 21; and Omaha North’s Markell Vaughn, No. 22.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
In 2013, the All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
The 2012 All-Nebraska football team made a splash in the shark tunnel of the Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Standing, from left: Luke McNitt, Kearney; DJ Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nick DeLuca, Millard North; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Mike Milenkovich, Millard North; Bryce Sosnowski, Millard South; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Casey Sayles, Omaha North.
Middle row: Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Jordan Bellar, Norfolk Catholic; Clay Fisher Millard North; Isaac Aakre, Millard North; Matt Kraft, Millard South; Alec Ditoro, Papillion-La Vista; Jake Schlager, McCook; Lee Carhart, Creighton Prep; Freeman Coleman, Millard South.
Front row: Andy Bayne, Millard North; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Skyler Monaghan, Millard West; Devin Washington, Lincoln Southeast; RJ Urzendowski, Creighton Prep.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
With the Omaha skyline in the background, the 2011 All-Nebraska football team was "Standing Tall" at Pioneer Courage Park not far from the Omaha World-Herald building.
Bottom Row (from left): Tay Bender, RB, Lincoln Southwest; Isaac Aakre, RB, Millard North; Landon Arnold, OL, Millard North; Andrew Coppa, DL, Omaha Burke; Trey Foster, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Bo Liekhus, DB, Bellevue West.
Middle Row (from left): Darian Barrientos-Jackson, DB, Omaha Central; James Anderson, OL, Omaha Burke; Andy Janovich, LB, Gretna; Drew Farlee, K, Norfolk Catholic; Mike Minter Jr., DB, Lincoln North Star; Sam Cotton, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Devin Washington, RB, Lincoln Southeast; Sam Foltz, DB, Grand Island; Jeremy Callahan, P, Lexington; Robbie Lafour, OL, Lincoln Southeast; Jake Schany, LB, Blair; Jordan Nelson, RB, Omaha Burke; Ryker Fyfe, QB, Grand Island.
Top Row (from left): Jordan Brichacek, OL, Howells; Zach Oliver, WR, Omaha Burke; Terry Grigsby, DB, Omaha North; Drew Ott, LB, Giltner; Mike Shoff, OL, Cambridge.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
All-Nebraska football captains Jimmie Forsythe of Omaha Burke and Tyson Broekemeier of Aurora were the focus in 2010 during this shoot at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
The 2009 All-Nebraska football hopped aboard this old streetcar at the Durham Museum.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
There was "nothing pedestrian" about the 2008 All-Nebraska football team, which posed in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Back row, from left, Tyrone Sellers of McCook, Corey Serrano of North Platte, Nathan Zook of Grand Island, Eric Koehlmoos of Pierce, Tyler Daake of Norfolk Catholic, Tyler Niederklein of Millard West, Charles Viers of Millard West, Josh Kage of Papillion-LaóVista, Jake Herweyer of Millard West, Cole Pensick of Lincoln Northeast, Jordan Hale of Millard South, Andrew Rodriguez of Aurora, James Davis of Omaha North, Jon Lechner of Prep, Scott Criss of Omaha Creighton Prep and C.J. Zimmerer of Omaha Gross. Front row, Matt Berry of McCook, Braden Taylor of Grand Island, Vinny Molina of Kearney, Kohlman Adema-Schulte of Millard West, Bryant Giles of Omaha North, Michael Burrus of Papillion-LaóVista South, Ronald Coleman of North, Tyler Seals of Bellevue West and Greg Hardin of Bellevue West.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
For the 2007 All-Nebraska football team, The World-Herald chose individual shots for the cover instead of the group photo, and the result was "Picture Perfect."
PHOTOS BY JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
No challenge was too steep for the "Rock Solid" 2006 All-Nebraska football team, who posed in front of a climbing wall at Dick's Sporting Goods.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
The 2005 All-Nebraska football team wore letterman jackets for the photo shoot instead of their jerseys.
Top, from left, Millard North's Corey Young, Lincoln Southwest's Ian Dike, Millard North's Adam Nelson, Bellevue West's Silas Fluellen, Omaha Central's D.J. Jones (back row), Millard North's Jeff Tarpinian, Kearney's Tony Green, Lincoln Southwest's Ben Martin, Bellevue West's Jeff Martin, Lincoln Southwest's Ollie Sloup, Papillion-LaVista's Kyle Dooley and McCook's Josh Cherry.
Bottom, from left, Omaha Benson's Anthony Williams, Kearney's Joey Rousseau, Lincoln Southwest's Andy Cotton, Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry, Omaha South's Philip Barrientos, Creighton Prep's Mark Waring, Omaha Burke's Alex Henery, Millard West's Brandon Pete, Omaha Burke's Travis Liechti, Millard North's Paul Homer, Omaha North's Aaron Terry and Millard West's Matt Leaders.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Nothing says football like rows of poinsettias. Those were the accents that went with this photo shoot for the 2004 All-Nebraska football team.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska football first team, posed in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Nebraska National Guard base at the Lincoln Airport: Sitting, from left: Grand Island's Kytan Fyfe, Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning, Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker, Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre, Millard South's Gage Stenger, North Platte's Vince Genatone. Standing, from left: Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano, Aurora's Gage Griffith, Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan, Omaha North's Keshaun Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert, Gretna's Mick Huber, Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson, Bennington's Dylan Mostek, Gretna's Zane Flores, Bellevue West's LJ Richardson, Columbus's Ernest Hausmann, Bellevue West's Henry Rickels, Gretna's Mason Goldman, Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods, Bellevue West's Kaden Helms, Pierce's Ben Brahmer, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
