Nebraska priest faces additional charge: stealing $106,000 from Sarpy County church

Already facing trial on two felonies, the Rev. Michael Gutgsell was charged with felony theft by deception this past week after allegedly taking more than $100,000 from a church in Sarpy County.

Gutgsell, who served as chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha from 1994 to 2003, was arrested in October on suspicion of felony theft and abuse of a vulnerable adult. On Tuesday, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office charged him with another count of felony theft.

An attorney representing Gutgsell did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The complaint alleges that between October 2019 and July 2021, Gutgsell obtained property valued at $5,000 or more from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield by deception.

An affidavit from one of the investigating officers says that during a September interview with police, Gutgsell admitted to taking $106,000 from St. Joseph. He also said he had paid back about $19,000 and intended to pay back the rest.

In the same interview, Gutgsell admitted to taking about $180,000 from the late Rev. Theodore Richling, according to the affidavit. Richling’s estate was willed to the archdiocese, and Gutgsell was appointed as the personal representative for the estate.

Gutgsell also served as Richling’s power of attorney from January 2017 until his death in December 2019. For most of that time, Richling resided in an assisted living facility because he had late-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The affidavit alleges that Gutgsell used his position as power of attorney to withdraw a total of $179,042 in cash and checks from Richling’s bank account.

Gutgsell said he took the money — and drained his retirement fund and personal savings — to give it to a homeless man named Michael Barrett, whom he met while working at St. Cecelia Cathedral. Gutgsell said he gave Barrett about $700,000 between May 2013 and July 2021. He repeatedly denied being extorted or manipulated by Barrett in police interviews.

Gutgsell is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on the new charge in Sarpy County on Feb. 8 and will face trial in district court on the other charges this spring. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for March 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0