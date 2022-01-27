Proposed sentencing, drug penalty changes show divide in Nebraska criminal justice hearing

It was already clear that public officials who were part of a months-long dive into Nebraska criminal justice data weren't all on board with every resulting idea for policy reform. But a public hearing on a bill informed by that process Wednesday further showcased those divides.

LB920, introduced by Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, contains a range of efforts aimed at spending state money more wisely and reducing prison overcrowding and recidivism. Lathrop chairs the Judiciary Committee and co-chaired the working group that produced the ideas. That process was facilitated by the nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute.

A recent Omaha World-Herald analysis of national corrections data shows Nebraska has now surpassed Alabama to become the state with the nation’s most overcrowded prison system. Past legislative efforts have done little to alleviate that pressure. Lathrop has long referred to this moment as a crossroads for the state's criminal justice system, where it can decide to "build its way out" or enact reforms.

On Wednesday, he referenced a chart with prison population projections and what prison capacity would be if the Legislature approves a new 1,500-bed prison to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary, as requested by Gov. Pete Ricketts and corrections director Scott Frakes. The chart showed that, even with that new prison, the system would still be overcrowded come 2030. Specifically, the gap between the average daily population and operational capacity (125% of the capacity for which it's designed) would be 1,326 beds.

The state asked for CJI's help because those who've been paying attention know that "we cannot build our way out of this problem," Lathrop said.

"This is not a left-wing exercise," he said. "This isn't 'people, feel sorry for the people in prison.' This is about what direction the state is going to take with respect to corrections."

Data from the process showed that, while the prison population has increased over the last decade, admissions to prison decreased — a consequence of enacting mandatory minimum sentences and growing sentence lengths, Lathrop said.

The group's final report included 17 policy ideas that all its members agreed on and four they didn't. Lathrop's bill includes all of the legislative ideas, regardless of consensus, that fall under the jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee.

Ricketts, another of the working group’s co-chairs, said earlier this week he doesn’t support any of the four non-consensus recommendations, saying they “aren’t right for Nebraska.”

It was clear from testimony and senators' questions that most opposition stems from a few proposed sentencing and penalty changes. Other efforts — including expanding problem-solving courts, improving reentry practices for people released from prisons and expanding access to behavioral health services — appeared to have broad support.

Opposition mostly came from prosecutors and law enforcement, while public defenders, groups such as the ACLU of Nebraska and service providers testified in favor of the bill. In addition to testimony at the hearing, there were 56 comments submitted in support of the bill, two in opposition and one neutral.

Aaron Hanson with the Omaha Police Officers Association argued that that the prison system is underbuilt and that there hasn’t been enough investment in rehabilitation.

"The metric should be safer communities, not necessarily less people in prison,” he said.

A few topics in the bill that attracted opposition: a change to penalties for drug possession, changes that discourage the use of mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent felonies and other changes aimed at reducing the number of inmates who "jam out" or complete their full sentence without being paroled.

The bill would make most drug possession charges a misdemeanor, rather than a felony, when a person has less than half a gram. The aim would be to distinguish people who have drugs for personal use and reserve costly prison beds for dealers.

Lancaster County Public Defender Joe Nigro was among those who advocated for that change, saying even residue in a pipe can be charged as a felony today. About half of the drug possession cases in his office would become misdemeanors with the change, he said.

“This change would reduce our prison population,” he said. “The bigger issue is: Why should we treat a health problem as a felony?”

But Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln questioned why the bill doesn’t distinguish between drugs like fentanyl and other drugs, and was concerned that it might discourage people from getting help through drug courts. State Patrol Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said prison is typically the "last resort" for drug possession offenses.

“One of our judges has told me, 'Well, if you take these and make them all misdemeanors, you're going to destroy our drug court," Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said.

Kleine and others also raised concerns with proposed changes to mandatory minimum sentences.

In one change, the bill would limit when a "habitual criminal enhancement" can be applied. That can currently apply when someone has been convicted twice of any felony, and it requires a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence. A Lincoln Journal Star analysis found last year that habitual criminal convictions are sought inconsistently across the state and convicted defendants are disproportionately Black.

Prosecutors often threaten to add that enhancement to compel a plea, Nigro said, and it often works even if a person might have a good defense.

The bill would limit it so that the two prior convictions would have to be a sex offense or violent offense, Lathrop said.

Other proposed changes include eliminating mandatory minimums for drug offenses that currently have them, limiting the minimum sentence for certain sex crimes to no more than 70% of the maximum sentence (it would not change the maximum possible sentence) and limiting minimums for other crimes to no more than 50% of the maximum.

Under state law, Lathrop said, the time between a person's minimum and maximum sentence is what's available for parole. So, this would create that space. The working group also found that flat sentences limit inmates' incentives to participate in programming while they're in prison, he said.

“I don't disagree that there needs to be a separation between the bottom number and the top, as you said, to have some incentive for parole," Kleine said. But he wasn't happy with the 50% and 70% numbers. Meanwhile, Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley, who supports the bill, said he wished those numbers were lower.

“Certainly there are people that belong in prison, and I'm not advocating here for some abdication of our role for public safety," Riley said. "But we've tried all of this tough-on-crime stuff, and here we are. It’s time to look at the facts as they are.”

