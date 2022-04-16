Racism, dead penguins and retaliation: Why a Wisconsin zoo lost its only Black zookeepers

In written exit interviews, other interviews, documents and emails obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal, the two former zookeepers and other zoo staff describe witnessing animals die because of zoo management decisions; the zoo's deputy director using a racial epithet about Asians; and unfair treatment and retaliation for voicing their concerns to management. Among the charges of animal neglect, they said, a penguin had been "decapitated" by a racoon.

In their exit interviews, both zookeepers pointed to the leadership of Beth Petersen, the general curator, and Joseph Darcangelo, the deputy director, as the cause of troubles at the zoo, which is owned by Dane County.

"I foresee management being problematic as long as Beth Petersen and Joseph Darcangelo are in their current roles," wrote Taylor Woods, one of the zookeepers. "They are more interested in their personal vendettas against certain staff members than they are in increasing animal welfare and developing their staff."