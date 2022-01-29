Staffing a concern for rural fire districts

FAIRFIELD, Ill. — Like any service, rural fire protection faces challenges that vary in both type and severity. Perhaps the biggest concern here, as well as in other places, is staffing.

“One of biggest challenges is keeping people active and finding young people who want to do this,” said Chris Miller, assistant chief of the Fairfield Rural Fire Protection District in Wayne County, Illinois.

Fairfield is not alone. Across the region, finding workers may not be an issue at crisis level, but it is something that always seems to be on the minds of emergency workers.

“General staffing is a problem right now,” said Cheri Breneman of the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts. “We can blame or thank COVID for it. But it’s been a challenge.”

The Fairfield district is among the largest in Illinois. It covers 300 square miles and has three stations. Manpower consists of 45 workers, all volunteers. Revenue is sufficient and there are no shortages of needed equipment.

But keeping and drawing workers is always a concern.

The National Fire Protection Association learned that a few years ago when it surveyed more than 1,000 of its members. Issues considered important varied widely. One coastal district in Washington state reported a concern about tsunami recovery. But one consistent thread was employees.

“Recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters is a critical challenge for rural fire service,” the association said in a report about the survey and symposium that followed.

According to a 2015 profile by NFPA, 70% of firefighters nationwide are volunteers, while 85% of rural departments are either all-volunteer or mostly volunteer.

The number of volunteer firefighters fluctuates. In the 2015 report, NFPA put the figure at about 815,000, about 26,000 more than the previous year. But the rate of volunteers per 1,000 people has steadily declined for decades.

While it may be a problem elsewhere, water supply is not at the Fairfield department. There are three locations with water stored.

“We shuttle water,” Miller said. “At this station we have almost 5,000 gallons. We have another 3,000 in a station down south and up north we have another 1,200. If it’s something huge we’ll either set up holding tanks or draft water out of a pond.”

Indeed, so-called dry hydrants provide firefighters with a needed supply of water. They consist of pipes with valves that are sunk into ponds or other water reservoirs scattered across the district. The Fairfield district has 14 dry hydrants.

“At one time there were some grants that paid for them,” Miller said. “We put several in. You have to find a pond or lake that is accessible to trucks. We try to keep all-weather access also.”

Rural fire service faces demographic shifts. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2000, 21% of the country’s population lived in rural areas, defined as anywhere outside an urban area. In 2010, that figure was just over 19%, and recent estimates put it at about 15%.

That means rural America is becoming more rural, NFPA said in a report. Fire service will face increasing problems, including human, technological and monetary.

Miller’s department is holding its own with manpower. While some volunteers have certification, it is not a requirement. Training is done in-house and also through a program offered at nearby Frontier Community College.

“One big challenge is keeping up with NFPA requirements on gear,” Miller said. “They’re constantly changing. If this piece of equipment has a lifespan of 10 years, you’re supposed to look at replacing it. Some is expensive to replace. Gear can cost up to $3,000 or $4,000 per person.”

The biggest changes Miller has seen recently is the impact of COVID-19 and the changes in the intensity of fires due to the increase in use of synthetic materials in home building and furniture.

