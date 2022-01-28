Steven M. Sipple: If Hoiberg is making any progress at all, we should see it in next 4 games

In the stark quiet of Pinnacle Bank Arena, one could ponder Fred Hoiberg's employment future Thursday.

It doesn't feel particularly promising. It certainly didn't on this day.

Much of what you saw in 11th-ranked Wisconsin's 73-65 victory against Nebraska was eminently predictable.

Early in the second half, Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens misfired on a deep three-point attempt early in the shot clock. Of course, that's par for the course for this Husker team. Wisconsin responded with a basket in the paint, its lead swelling to 13 points.

A couple of possessions later, Nebraska senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. dribbled into a crowd of bodies in the paint and misfired. Again, par for the course. You see it all the time. This is not to single out McGowens and Verge Jr. They're talented players doing their best. This team's issues run much deeper than two players making questionable decisions with the ball. Bottom line, we see the same issues over and over, and you know what?

So does Trev Alberts.

The first-year Nebraska athletic director is watching Hoiberg's program closely. Alberts has to be watching closely because he's likely going to have to make a decision about Hoiberg's future as head coach at some point soon. After all, the Huskers dropped to 6-14 overall and 0-9 in the Big Ten. Alberts recently told the Journal Star that "an underlying, consistent communication about competitive excellence hasn't been enough of our narrative as a department."

He's stressing to his coaches that they're in the "competition business."

He wants them to approach every decision they make by asking the question, "Is this elite?"

Yeah, this all feels a bit uncomfortable for Fred, one of the most likable guys on the planet.

If I were in Alberts' shoes, I would monitor Nebraska's next four games very closely. If the Huskers can't come up with at least a couple of wins in a manageable stretch of the schedule, it would be almost impossible to argue Hoiberg's program is making any progress at all.

At some point, Alberts and the Nebraska fan base need to see some semblance of progress.

So, let's see it. Show us. It's time. It's past time.

Rutgers (11-7, 5-3 Big Ten) comes to town Saturday. Granted, the Scarlet Knights hammered the Huskers 93-65 last month in Jersey. But Rutgers' NET ranking was 107th to begin this week. C'mon, this should be a winnable game for NU at home.

Nebraska heads to Michigan (38th NET) on Tuesday. The Wolverines blasted the Huskers 102-67 in December. But this isn't a great UM team. An upset should be possible, if NU is making any progress at all as a program.

Nebraska closes the four-game stretch with home games against Northwestern (81st NET) Feb. 5 and Minnesota (79th NET) Feb. 9.

So, let's see it. If Hoiberg's crew can win two or even three of its next four, maybe it could gain confidence and close the season in a respectable fashion, and put some positive thoughts in Alberts' noggin.

Of course, we must acknowledge that many Nebraska hoops fans have made up their minds on Hoiberg. It's hard to blame them.

His record at Nebraska fell to 20-59, including 5-43 in the Big Ten. He's 6-53 against power-conference teams and 1-27 on the road.

All of that shouts "non-competitive."

In the quiet of Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday — it was a 4 p.m. start and the arena was predictably half-full, if that — one could contemplate a game in which Wisconsin didn't play all that well, yet was in control most of the time. Badgers coach Greg Gard said his team played well "in stretches." That was easily enough to prevail. And truth be told, it shouldn't be that easy. Not at this stage of Hoiberg's tenure. People come up with excellent excuses for him, bless their hearts, but what we've been watching is, well, hard to watch.

Keep in mind, Alberts is stressing "competitive excellence." That came to mind as Nebraska missed 12 straight field-goal attempts in the second half, eventually falling behind by 18. During that stretch of misses, McGowens drew a flop warning.

Many of us gave Hoiberg's program a flop warning some time ago, if you know what I mean.

Again, Fred is a great dude. I pushed hard for Nebraska to hire him. I respect him. Because of that respect, I suggested before the season that it was time to attach serious expectations to his program. At the minimum, I wrote, the Huskers should be an NIT-caliber program.

They likely would have to win 10 of their final 11 games to draw an NIT bid. So much for that.

But maybe they can win two of their next four. If this program is making any progress at all, that shouldn't be too much to ask. It would be a start.

You know the boss is watching closely. You also know it would cost Nebraska $18.5 million to buy out Hoiberg's contract.

In the quiet of PBA, one could contemplate Alberts' conundrum. It wasn't particularly pleasant.

