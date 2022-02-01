Truancy bill fails to overcome filibuster in Nebraska Legislature, despite attempt at compromise

Despite an effort at compromise in the waning minutes of debate, a bill aimed at encouraging diversion for truant kids failed to overcome a filibuster in the Legislature on Monday.

Tensions flared during the debate, both around broader justice reform efforts and around what some saw as political grandstanding.

LB68, introduced by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks last year, would have originally required truant youths to be sent to diversion programs that focus on the root causes of absenteeism instead of having truancy as a status offense that requires action in juvenile court.

The bill got the minimum number of votes needed to move to the second round of debate.

This year, Pansing Brooks introduced an amendment that left truancy as a status offense but required county attorneys to make every effort to send youths to diversion before pursuing that charge. She said it won over county attorneys, who were once against the bill.

The goal, she and supporters said, was to keep kids in school and get them the support they need to keep them out of the “school-to-prison pipeline.”

“We're making these kids who need help feel like criminals, feel like they need to be punished, feel like they've done something bad," Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said. "And this just increases the challenges these kids are facing, instead of getting them back on the path and getting them back in school, where we do have resources that those kids need."

Both versions of the bill would have increased funding for diversion programs in the state. Last year, the Supreme Court and Crime Commission predicted that money saved from truancy-only probation under the bill could be shifted to diversion programs.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, called the bill the “least-cost solution” Monday.

But the watered-down version of the bill was met by fierce opposition last week. Some conservative senators made arguments that it wasn’t necessary, because a truancy charge is already the last resort or because local jurisdictions are handling the issue.

Opponents also raised concerns about a broader trend in juvenile justice policies that they see as too soft.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a Republican who’s running against Pansing Brooks for Congress in Nebraska’s 1st District, was among the bill's most vocal opponents last week. He voted to advance the measure last year, but said he expected to work with Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, on his juvenile justice concerns over the interim and it never happened.

“When you look at the totality of what she has done to juvenile justice reform in Nebraska, we are compromising public safety,” Flood said last week. He said he wouldn't vote for any juvenile justice reforms until "we start talking about reintroducing real accountability into the system."

Monday morning, with about 40 minutes left in debate, Pansing Brooks withdrew her amendment requiring county attorneys to seek alternatives to truancy, and instead voiced support for an amendment proposed by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, another vocal opponent of the bill.

That amendment provided additional funding for diversion programs across the state, Pansing Brooks said. It would have taken everything out of the bill except a piece that increased funding for the state’s Community-Based Juvenile Services Aid Program from $5 million per year to $8.5 million per year. The money would've come from the state's general fund.

She said the funding was the most important part of the bill.

But Groene said he wouldn’t support his own amendment, saying in part that it was too late in the process.

“I think a message needs to be sent that enough is enough,” Groene said. “We've gone through an era here, for about 10 years, where we're light on crime.”

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson likened the state’s approach to juvenile justice to “handing out participation ribbons.”

“When you make a bad decision, there has to be consequences,” he said. “And I think that's what we're getting away from over and over again.”

The bill failed to overcome a filibuster on a 26-18 vote, stalling it. It takes 33 votes to end a filibuster.

Pansing Brooks said she wanted to get people on the record showing that they weren’t in favor of increasing money for diversion programs in their communities.

“This is all fallacious,” she said during debate. “We're talking about party rather than people. We’re talking about politics rather than people. And I'm very sad about that, because we are injuring and hurting our communities, our counties outside in the state and our kids.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0