Watch now: 2021 among warmest, costliest years in U.S. history

The past year will be remembered for many reasons, but one of the most significant may be the weather. An analysis by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows 2021 was another year of extremes.

With an average temperature of 54.5 degrees, 2021 was the fourth-warmest year in the contiguous United States since official records began in 1895. This adds to a streak of exceptionally warm years.

Six of the 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2012. In 2021, the country experienced its warmest recorded June, warmest summer (June to August), third-warmest fall (September to November), and the warmest December on record.

Temperatures were mostly above normal in the Northeast, Northern Plains, and western United States. They were more moderate across the Southeast, but no location experienced a below-normal annual temperature.

The average precipitation total for 2021 in the contiguous United States was 30.48 inches, near normal. However, there was considerable variation by region. As has been the case in recent years, it was generally wetter than normal in the eastern U.S. and drier than normal in the western U.S. The Gulf Coast in particular saw much wetter than usual conditions, while the northern Rockies saw reduced precipitation.

Twenty-one named storms formed in the Atlantic, making it the third-most active hurricane season on record behind 2020 and 2005. Of these, eight storms made landfall in the U.S. The strongest was Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane. It caused $75 billion in damage and killed 96 people.

There were 1,376 tornadoes in the U.S. during 2021, including 193 in December. This is the greatest number of December tornadoes ever, easily breaking the old record of 97 in 2002. The strongest was an EF4 tornado that devastated Mayfield, Kentucky, with 190 mph winds. The tornado was on the ground for nearly 166 miles, the longest tornado track ever for December and the ninth-longest on record in the United States.

In total, the United States experienced 20 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters during 2021, according to NOAA data. This is the second-most since records began in 1980, with only 2020 having more billion-dollar disasters. The disasters included severe weather events, tornado outbreaks, tropical cyclone landfalls, floods, wildfires, a cold wave, and a heat wave.

The total cost of the disasters exceeded $145 billion, the third-highest cost on record, including inflation. These disasters also claimed 688 lives, the highest weather-related death toll since 2011.

Weather disasters that cause a billion dollars or more in damage are becoming more common. While the average number of disasters since 1980 is seven, 2021 marked the seventh consecutive year there’s been 10 or more. The average time between billion-dollar weather disasters was 82 days in the 1980s, but that number has now fallen to just 18 days between disasters in the last five years.

Total damages from the last five years exceed $742 billion, making it the costliest five-year stretch on record, even after previous years are adjusted for inflation. With increasing population and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events due to global warming, this trend is likely to continue unless more is done to strengthen our infrastructure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0