Williston man tried for running down neighbors, killing 1

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — The trial continues for a Williston man accused of running over several neighbors with his truck, killing one of them.

Steven Rademacher is charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorizing in a July 2019 confrontation with some neighbors. Prosecutors say Rademacher sped past the neighbors who urged him to slow down. According to court records, Rademacher turned his truck around and headed toward the neighbors, striking several, including Dyson Bastain who was killed.

Rademacher drove away after the people were hit and was arrested a short time later, authorities said.

KXNews reports law enforcement witnesses dominated Tuesday's testimony. Jurors were shown video and pictures from the crime scene.

“Where the spotlight is at is kind of the general area where people had congregated, just beyond that. And then you can see the tire impressions go through, up and into the sandbox there and over the top of the sandbox and proceeded back through into alleyway,” said Patrol Cpl. Johnathon Roggenkamp, with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.

Rademacher's trial this week was set after a Northwest District judge declared a mistrial in the case last August when the identities of two alternate jurors were revealed.

