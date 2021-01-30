LEONARD PITTS: Josh Hawley blind to irony

The argument goes that censorious liberals are offending free speech by shaming and ostracizing those who breach social or political orthodoxy. Tellingly, this claim against liberals is sometimes made by liberals, as well as by conservatives. But it collides with the same obvious paradox either way.

To wit: None of this affronts free speech. To the contrary, it is free speech, people and corporations using their influence and the withdrawal of their cooperation or economic support to make statements. That was the story of the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott. For that matter, it was the story of the 1997 boycott of The Walt Disney Company by conservative church groups after Disney extended employee benefits to same-sex domestic partners.

Nor is it immaterial that the one succeeded after a year while the other failed after eight. Ultimately, what we’re talking about is the free market — of economics and of ideas — at work, however imperfectly. The market will bear what the market will bear.