Kevin McCarthy has prepared a budget that cuts federal spending and raises the debt ceiling into next March, but may not have enough votes to get it through the house. President Biden refuses to participate in budget talks and vows to veto the house bill if it is passed. Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer is busy arranging a Senate vote on the Equal Rights Amendment. The deadline for which passed in 1982. Are we moving deck chairs on the Titanic or fiddling while Rome burns? Jeff Levine, South Sioux City
