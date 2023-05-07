Center For Siouxland would like to say THANK YOU!!! For nearly 40 years we have been providing FREE income tax preparation and filing for Siouxlanders through our VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program. This year, 68 IRS-certified VITA volunteers dedicated over 4,700 volunteer hours to schedule appointments, greet tax clients, and prepare tax returns. Our VITA program saved Siouxlanders an average of $220 per tax return—that’s money back in their pocket! Thanks to our partnerships with community members and the local colleges—Briar Cliff, Morningside, and WITCC—our volunteers were able to complete over 2,000 federal tax returns. Our VITA program made a difference in Siouxland and carried forth our mission of helping people, empowering lives, and building futures.