I’m holding a photo of my only grandchild—a happy little boy in a moment of unalloyed joy. You must have a similar photo. Please look at it.

Last week, all but two Iowa House Republicans (both from eastern Iowa) turned themselves into trick ponies for an “A” rating from the NRA—at the peril of children like ours.

Not satisfied with Iowa’s status of being only one of four states to insert language in its Constitution which goes beyond the Second Amendment protections of the U.S. Constitution, House members voted to allow guns on school grounds in locked vehicles. Schools may also authorize a person to carry a firearm in a school vehicle. Which person? On what basis do schools authorize this?

Is there no limit to the accommodations GOP legislators will make to satisfy their handler, Kim Reynolds, and their NRA overlords?

What to do? If there’s still time, call your state senator (515-281-3371), although GOP legislators have been steamrolling bills through the chambers without allowing questions, debate, or amendments. Or call Governor Reynolds’ office at 515-281-5211 and ask that she veto the bill. If it’s too late, remember this for ‘24. Scout out candidates who have spines. Work for them, contribute to their campaigns, pay attention. Vote! Help others vote!

Help save Iowa’s children from knowing the terror of AR-15s in the hands of shooters who think THEY are the victims. Karen Heidman, Sioux City