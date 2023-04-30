From the Whitehouse.gov website:

The Dept Limit is a ceiling imposed by Congress on the amount of debt that the U.S. Federal government can have outstanding.

Raising the debt limit is nothing more than you or I getting a new credit card in order to pay the minimum amount due on our other credit cards. No financial advisor would ever tell you that this is a good thing to do. In fact, they would tell you that this is a crazy thing to do.

We cannot continue to raise the debt limit every time the Government spends more money that they take in. It is time that we demand fiscal responsibility in the Government.

You or I cannot live this way, and we must require the Government to live by the same rules. The Government must cut spending. This is the only way to escape the gravity of the black hole the Democrats have pushed us toward. Mark Solheim, Sioux City