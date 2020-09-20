LETTER: Take precautions during harvest

Harvest is upon us- and for many in our farming communities, this is the most wonderful time of the year. A time to work with family, gather our crops, and admire the results of hard work and long days. As we look forward to this season, please let this be your reminder of things we can all be aware of to keep everyone safe.

As combines, grain carts, semis and other seasonal equipment take to the roads, pay extra attention to traffic. These large machines are often maneuvering slowly, so please be patient, pass carefully and understand that they will do the same.

As the crop is harvested, wildlife are on the move, searching for new cover. Be sure to check ditches and roadsides for deer on the move, especially around sunup and sundown.

Most in our area received drought relieving rain, but given the remaining dry conditions, check to be sure harvest equipment has an operating fire extinguisher available. In the event of a field fire, consider being prepared by having a loaded water wagon ready or having a disk hooked up to assist your local fire department.

Take time to enjoy this time of year- and have a safe and happy harvest. --Brianne Streck, Moville, Iowa, Woodbury County Farm Bureau Board member

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0