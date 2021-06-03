Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center to participate in Iowa Museum Week

SIOUX CITY – The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will participate in Iowa Museum Week 2021, a statewide celebration of Iowa’s museums taking place June 7-13.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Museum Week will be virtual and live, raising awareness of many aspects of museum work. Iowans may follow the week’s buzz on social media by checking the hashtag #IowaMuseumWeek.

The Interpretive Center will fill the week with such activities as the opening of a watercolor exhibit by Le Mars native Jane Schultz June 8; Exploration Wednesdays June 9 with "Talons, Claws, & Paws" for the youngsters; and a program on the mainstage June 13 with Lonesome Ron Affolter that will set your toes a-tappin’.

Iowa Museum Week is an initiative of the Iowa Museum Association, of which the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center is a member. The IMA serves as a communication and resource hub, provides educational opportunities, and advocates on behalf of the field.

The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center showcases permanent exhibits about the Corps of Discovery’s time in the present-day Sioux City area from late July to early September 1804. The death and burial of Sergeant Charles Floyd on August 20 is at the center of the story. Floyd was the first U.S. soldier to die west of the Mississippi River. Find more information about the center and its programs at www.siouxcitylcic.com or call 712-251-2131.

