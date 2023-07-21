Director Greta Gerwig gets Barbie.

In the new film, “Barbie,” she paints a world where anything is possible, where girls can realize ambitions, dream big and call the shots – not unlike the activity that has swirled around the toy for decades.

When Barbie (superbly played by Margot Robbie) begins to have dark thoughts, other Barbies suggest she leave Barbieland and check out the real world. There, with Ken in tow, she discovers a much different life. Everything isn’t possible. Barbies aren’t in charge. Men can be downright mean.

Gerwig’s take on Barbie provides oodles of dimension. Robbie’s performance is right in step. In the real world (where Mattel is led by men) there’s definitely a glass ceiling. Never mind that the millions Mattel made came from the idea of a woman.

Performed on what looks like a pink playground (think of every playset Barbie ever had), the film looks like a dream and moves like an action-adventure film. But when it dips into the darker side of life, “Barbie” really comes to life. Gerwig is able to toss political issues into the mix, discuss race problems and make a case for poor Ken.

As played by Ryan Gosling, he’s the ultimate accessory. He doesn’t have his own identity, he’s always “and Ken.” When he stows away to the real world, he also gets a wakeup call. There, men call the shots and dismiss women. Feeling his oats, Ken thinks he can take this mindset back to Barbieland – which quickly becomes “Kendom.” The bro-style begins to take hold and, soon, that wonderland that seemed immune is now corrupted.

While Helen Mirren’s narration isn’t necessary, the mix of Barbies and Kens (there are a lot of them) helps us understand how the franchise has morphed over the years. It also lets Gosling dabble in some boy band moments and sport a big fur coat that makes him look bad. (In reality, all Ken wanted was a horse.)

Together, Gosling and Robbie go through a host of situations, all prompted by guises Ken and Barbie assumed during their decades on store shelves. For good measure, Allan (played by a very funny Michael Cera) offers a different take on masculinity and Skipper, Midge and assorted cousins let us know some people don’t really register in life.

Gerwig keeps the action going by putting the Mattel goons (led by Will Ferrell) on Barbie’s tail. Kate McKinnon is here, too, as “weird” Barbie – the kind who may have gotten a haircut from an ambitious owner.

Swirl it all together and this is about as perfect as a toy-to-film adaptation gets. Gosling and Robbie could find themselves in Oscar’s company (odd right?) but Gerwig is a shoo-in for her imaginative take.

If more directors were as bold, we wouldn’t ask about new ideas.

This "Barbie" is one of them.