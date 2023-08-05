Wes Anderson loves to visit strange places and showcase even stranger people. Look at the films in his background and you discover as much.

In his latest, “Asteroid City,” he heads to the desert where a conference of sorts is going on among junior and senior scientists. They’re keen to learn more about a meteor crash but before Anderson reveals too much, he lets you know this is a play broadcast on a television network.

Set in 1955, it unpacks a host of concepts, then lets you, the viewer figure out what is going on.

At one of the conference seminars, a UFO hovers and an alien descends. Because the government isn’t sure what to do – or say – they don’t let the congregants leave.

In the process of all this, the cameras pull back and you see the actors backstage, visiting with actors at other theaters and attempting to tell several stories at once. In the mix: A who’s who of performers who are eager to tell Anderson’s deadpan story. While there are many references to other films, plays and television shows, “Asteroid City” is a piece unto itself.

In contrast to the black-and-white TV moments, there’s a blindingly colorful story that takes full advantage of Anderson’s visual vocabulary and lets set and costume designers go wild. If there’s a coffee table book coming from this, it’s worth consulting.

The screenplay – written by Anderson – isn’t as easy to embrace. It tells several stories at once (about an actress, a scientist, triplets, a general, a war photographer, singing cowboys – you name it) and doesn’t bother explaining what anything means. A true grasp of this would require at least a semester of classes in film school.

On the surface, it’s just fun watching Scarlett Johansson (the actress) and Jason Schwartzman (the war photographer) play out a relationship, even though he’s hoping to bury his dead wife (in Tupperware, no less) in Asteroid City. Tom Hanks shows up, too, as his father-in-law, and Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton and (don’t blink) Jeff Goldblum fill in the gaps as various and sundry characters. All speak in a deadpan style that veers from telling secrets.

If you’re a Wes Anderson fan, you’ll love it. If you’re not – or you don’t know who he is – this will prove even more confusing.

Visuals are the key. Note the way he organizes his shots and how he pans instead of edits. Focus on the details in the background. Then approach the story.

You’ll enjoy the film much more if you don’t dive in. If you concentrate too much on Bryan Cranston and his role as narrator, you’ll miss some of the best moments of the film. “Asteroid City” isn’t the chronicle of a real place. It’s a flight of fancy that gives blue-chip actors a chance to do something out of their comfort zone. It’s a great experiment on many counts.

The DVD edition helps you delve even further into the weird world Anderson has created.