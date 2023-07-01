The moon was smiling down on Earth, Wind and Fire Saturday night.

After an afternoon that included a downpour, an adjusted schedule and scads of people, the Grammy winners took the Grandview Park stage and performed like they were at the Hollywood Bowl.

The elaborate stage show (complete with more instruments than you could count) included many of the hits and lots of sing-alongs. Even better, lead singer Philip Bailey demonstrated why others rave about his notable range.

He pulled out those high notes on “Devotion” and got the crowd to light the night with “Keep Your Head in the Sky.” It was a visual stunner that, frankly, could only be matched by the clothes EW&F wore. (Bailey’s glittery shoes are on my Christmas list.)

Getting things going with “Shining Star,” the band engaged in plenty of choreography, tossing tambourines in the air and showing Chicago how it handles a brass section.

When Verdine White offered up his bass solo, you could feel other musicians' admiration. “Got to Get You Into My Life” evoked many memories and showed how wide-ranging the group is. Covering a multitude of genres, EW&F has great bench strength, too, suggesting the band can go on for decades.

Just before them, The War and Treaty showed how groups like EW&F were big influences. A husband and wife duo, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter trafficked in a lot of blues and soul songs, but also did a fine country turn with “Yesterday’s Burn.” You didn’t have to reach far to hear those influences. Tanya played her own mean tambourine; Michael wailed on the keyboards.

When they got to “Proud Mary” it was a surprise to hear him sing the high notes, then roll on the keyboard.

The two introduced themselves several times. Once, Michael said they were brother and sister. Quickly, Tanya jumped in: “We are not. If we were, we’d be in jail.” They sang the names of the band members, coaxed their children to come on stage and showed just how close they were. Most numbers were sung to each other. With “Set My Soul on Fire,” they danced during a trumpet solo.

Both highly talented, they seem too eclectic to be classified as country (though that’s where fans are most likely to find them). They covered Muddy Waters’ “Got My Mojo Working” and tossed in a rendition of “Autumn Leaves” that sounded very close to Nat King Cole's. While some songs had a tendency to go on a bit long, their “take you to church” closer was inspirational -- just the bulletin needed to usher in Earth, Wind and Fire.

Because rain delayed afternoon acts, Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton had to rekindle the momentum that rain had squashed. They did a great job setting the tone for The War and Treaty, paving the way for one of those unforgettable nights with legends.