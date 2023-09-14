The secret to Brad Williams’ comedic success is speed.

As the audience saw at the Orpheum Theatre Thursday night, he confidently plows through jokes and doesn’t give detractors any chance to light.

In the process, he manages to teach: We all have challenges, we’re more alike than unalike, it’s not wrong to laugh at a very funny joke about little people.

Throughout the course of a very tight set, Williams made plenty of references to dwarfism and how he has handled the slings and arrows of others.

His wife, he said, is half-Asian and has introduced him to many delicious foods. He, too, has shared dishes -- “Keebler, the food of my people.”

Like his openers, Sara Keller and J.B. Ball, Williams wasn’t afraid to address sex and some of the challenges he has faced. Unlike the openers, he was able to reference their routines and get even bigger laughs.

Williams used the size-related situations he has been in to reference a group of hearing-impaired fans sitting in the balcony. Unleashing a fairly R-rated bit, he delighted in watching an interpreter share the words. He also pointed out that they -- and he -- shouldn’t be deemed “inspiring for no good reason.”

Williams also made a great case for those caught between the far left and the far right. He said they should advertise “Lib-Tide: We cancel the whites” or “Conservative Maxi-Pads: Only right wings.”

Like Keller -- who kicked off the show with a sex-heavy rant (and demonstration) -- Williams talked about the proliferation of Porn-Hub viewers and the definition of “normal.” He got great response from the crowd and used it to help support his observations.

Ball, who has a special on YouTube and experience as a writer for Kevin Hart, touched on sex as well, but he got the best moments talking about airport security. He had a new definition for TSA and showed a T-shirt that should have been a best-seller after the show.

Williams said it had been years since he last appeared in Iowa. Bolstered by the response he got Thursday, he indicated the next visit wouldn’t take as long.

Good thing, too. Laughs on a Thursday night are always good.