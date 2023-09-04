SIOUX CITY — Heat? What heat?

Even though temperatures climbed to 101 degrees on Saturday and 99 degrees on Sunday, thousands of Siouxland residents still came out to the 29th annual ArtSplash festival in downtown Sioux City this Labor Day weekend to buy original works of art, sample local food, hear music from area bands and plenty more.

ArtSplash 2023 - Grater plate Jyll Vogt purchases a grater plate from Phillip Bonushkin at ArtSplash at the Sioux City Art Center in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Se…

Not even an hour into the event on Saturday, Pamela Nelson, a Sloan, Iowa resident who ran the Totally Twisted jewelry booth, said she had been real busy.

"Earrings and rings have been our best sellers," she said.

This weekend was Nelson's fifth setting up shop at ArtSplash, which wraps around the Sioux City Art Center and Gilchrist Learning Center. She said what's kept her coming back is not just the sales, though they're good, but the kindness of the organizers (who bring food) and the kindness of the patrons.

"The people of Sioux City are sweet people," Nelson said.

2023 Art Splash - Main alley Siouxland residents walk through one of the main alleys of the 29th annual ArtSplash event in downtown Sioux City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. …

What Connie Ludvigson, resident of Holstein, Iowa, said she appreciated about her first-ever visit to ArtSplash this weekend is how many different parts of the artistic community and the general community it draws out.

"(It's) nice to see a different art perspective," she said.

Folks who showed up to either day of ArtSplash could find metal decorations, pop art paintings, handmade mixing bowls (with matching pestles), wooden flutes and a litany of other arts and crafts. The vendors didn't just come from the tri-state area but Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana and Florida as well.

In her very first year of running a booth at ArtSplash, South Sioux City artist Emily Bloomquist said business was plenty steady for her.

"Art was supposed to be on the side and (it) ended up taking off," Bloomquist said. Earlier this summer, Bloomquist did a live painting during Saturday in the Park and actually auctioned off the painting at ArtSplash so she could donate the proceeds to a nonprofit.

ArtSplash 2023 - Emily Bloomquist Emily Bloomquist paints at her booth at ArtSplash at the Sioux City Art Center in downtown Sioux City Saturday.

That sort of community-mindedness has been a major appeal for Jeff Townsend who's made the 90 minute drive from Lytton, Iowa to the Sioux City art extravaganza a number of times.

"It's Midwestern artists who are small time artists," he said. "They're not making the big bucks."

Townsend said he's picked up art before at ArtSplash and was on the prowl for some this weekend because "An artist friend said: 'You can never have too much art.'"

ArtSplash 2023 - Carving Mark Levsen carves scenes into cotton wood in front of his booth at ArtSplash at the Sioux City Art Center in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Satur…

ArtSplash 2023 - Wooden bowl Rick Arnold and Katelynn Reiter admire a handmade wooden bowl at ArtSplash at the Sioux City Art Center in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday…

Another allure for Townsend was the chance to hear a friend perform.

This year's ArtSplash had eight musical acts spread across two days. The festival, which has shifted from the riverfront to Riverside Park to Grandview Park to downtown Sioux City, also had screenings of more than a dozen short films on both Saturday and Sunday. Four came were billed as "award winners" from the 2022 Sioux City International Film Festival while others were geared specifically toward families and their kids.

A special undertaking for the 2023 iteration was the "Razzle Dazzle" presentation from Brooklyn-based artist Amanda Browder. The work involves a "collectively produced textile installation" which will fully transform the Sioux City Art Center in 2024. Sewing for the large-scale piece began over the weekend during ArtSplash.