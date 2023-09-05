SPENCER, Iowa — First-year Clay County Fair CEO Jerome Hertel will be laser-focused on first impressions when the first day of the entertainment extravaganza begins on Saturday.

When tens of thousands of people come streaming into the Clay County Fairgrounds complex, Hertel intends to be at the gates to greet folks and gauge how accommodated they feel.

"I’m really anxious just to get the first day of the fair under my belt," Hertel said. "The first day is usually that day where everyone needs to go through a refresher course on what needs to be done and what their job is ... Usually after that first day, it seems to go much smoother."

Clay County Fair - Tornado ride People ride the Tornado on the midway of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

In 2022, the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa welcomed in 325,585 people over a nine-day period. That was an improvement of more than 48,000 compared to 2021. Those who attended in 2022 spent $2,833,943.98 on food, beverage, specialty concessions and carnival rides, breaking the previous record set in 2021.

For 2023, Hertel said fair organizers, who have been working year round, are hoping for another bump. The fair has the forecasts on its side, with temperatures in the low-80s, and a bevy of new attractions to bring people in.

What's on the menu?

Food of course is always a major draw for county fairs and it's no different for the Clay County Fair which runs from September 9 through September 17.

Hertel said there will be 463 vendors altogether, 53 being brand new. Twenty-one new foods are being showcased at the 2023 edition of "The World's Greatest County Fair" including: deep-fried strawberry shortcake on a stick, a pickle pizza from Godfather's Pizza (which is slathered in dill ranch and topped with dozens of pickles), chicken flautas in a cup, a half-pound pork tenderloin made from a family recipe and Oreo Caramel Krispies.

"With each bite the flavor of the creamy caramel and crunch from the Oreo Krispy is the perfect party in your mouth with a fine chocolate finish," the Clay County Fair website said about the Oreo reinvention.

Jerome Hertel Jerome Hertel was named the CEO of the Clay County Fair in February 2023.

What else is new?

Those menu items are far from the only thing that will be new or different to fairgoers who have come to Clay County in previous years.

Staying in the realm of food, the Clay County Fair's Creative Living Building had its demonstration area for baking and cooking moved so it would be closer to the crafts and floriculture sections. In the same building, there's a new display case to show off the work of anyone who entered into the arrangement-making contest. Hertel said most of the contest deadlines passed on August 21 but exhibits featuring perishable goods are still taking entries.

Clay County Fair - Pumpkin bars Judges inspect pumpkin bars at the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

This year, there will also be what's called the "Tasting Room at the Bar(n)" where anyone age 21 and up can enjoy local and regional beers. Craft beer flights are an option as well.

The new musical entertainment for this year includes country pop artist Dylan Scott, Christian music singer Katy Nichole and Parmalee, a country music group from North Carolina. Veteran acts such as Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone (known for "I'm Henery the Eighth, I Am"), The Association (the band behind "Windy"), Jo Dee Messina ("Heads Carolina, Tails California") and Diamond Rio ("Meet in the Middle) are performing too.

What else you need to know about the fair Tickets: $10 for adults age 13 and older (7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.), free anytime for those under 13 and free after 7:30 p.m. for adults. Veterans and active military members get in free on Monday, Sept. 11 and seniors, age 65 and older, get in for $8 on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Hours of operation: Fairgrounds open 7 a.m., daily. Most buildings and exhibits are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sunday, Sept. 17. The midway opens at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9, 10, 15 & 17 and at 4 p.m. on Sept. 11-14.

Though new and improved utilities don't necessarily bring Iowa residents from all around the state to the Clay County Fair they do help keep people comfortable.

"We now have air conditioning in the tower gate pavilion. That's a new addition I think people will appreciate," Hertel said.

The Junior Feeder Cattle and Ponies Building won't have nice cold air to offer but Clay County Fair Maintenance Coordinator Allen Williams said workers took down walls in the structure to let more air through.

"The cattle are led there right from the cattle yard," Williams said.

Clay County Fair - Grandpa's Barn Animals from the Clay County Fair trot around Grandpa's Barn Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Spencer, Iowa.

Walls came down in the Junior Feeder Cattle and Ponies Building and a new roof went on the grandstand.

Just south of the outdoor arena, workers had fresh paving done on the grounds.

"A lot of those projects are just kind of wrapping up," Hertel said.

Williams, who's worked for the Clay County fair for more than 20 years, noted there have been repairs to benches, new signs have been painted and one of the restroom areas will now have hot water for the faucets for the first time. Oh, and new drain lines went in.

Clay County Fair - Bathroom renovations These renovated bathrooms at the Clay County Fair will have hot water for the first time.

How the community helps

Despite having been a part of the fair business for decades, Hertel said he has relied on Clay County Fair stalwarts such as Williams for help to make sure his first fair in Spencer runs as smoothly as possible.

"I leaned on them quite heavily, for this first year especially," Hertel said. "I have to ask them questions every day to make sure I’m not missing something and they have the answers."

Clay County Fair - Bolting Randy Johnson unbolts a wood plank held by Ken Williamson, right, while they work on installing new boards on these bleachers.

Clay County Fair - Bleachers Dan Alspach cuts off rusty bolts while Ken Williamson, left, holds this bench together as they work on installing new boards and modernizing t…

Along with the staffers, Hertel said there have been gobs of people from the community who volunteered their time and energy to get things where they needed to be for the 105-year-old fair.

"There are a lot of volunteers in the barns, there’s people who help set the stage for the grandstand, there are volunteers in all of the buildings: photography, creative living, all of those buildings. There’s people who help set up our vendor," Hertel said. "The participation, as far as volunteers, is what makes this fair. We couldn’t do it without those volunteers."